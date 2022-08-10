Why current Bucs, Dolphins don’t care about tampering case

As soon as the news broke last week that the NFL was leveling heavy penalties on the Miami Dolphins for tampering with Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and then-New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton, all eyes looked to this week’s joint practices between the Bucs and the Dolphins.

But while the story swirled around Brady and the Dolphins, the players and coaches currently taking the field for both teams couldn’t seem to care less about the situation.

When asked, Bucs head coach Todd Bowles made it clear that it was a league issue that had nothing to do with his team:

“The league took care of it – it has nothing to do with us,” Bowles said. “We try to keep outside noise to a minimum. There’s nothing to be said on that front because I really don’t know anything about it.” “It doesn’t bother me,” Bowles said. “There’s just not a lot going on in sports right now. We’re not making it any bigger than it is.”

The Bucs and Dolphins took the field to practice against one another Wednesday, and NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reinforced why players on both sides aren’t interested in the story:

So, while this story stole the headlines across the league for obvious reasons, these two teams are clearly focused on the task at hand.

