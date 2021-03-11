Why Cubs spring training lineup vs. Rockies could compete in regular season

Why Cubs lineup vs. Rockies could compete in regular season originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Cubs lineup against the Rockies Thursday could be a preview of regular season lineups to come.

“It is fun to put a lot of those star players in the lineup,” Cubs manager David Ross said in a Zoom conference Thursday, “and see when you start stacking it, and how deep it gets is exciting.”

The regular order, of course, isn’t set. This is only spring training game No. 11 for the Cubs, after all. But the Cubs batting order Thursday is so deep that Javier Báez is hitting sixth. And that’s even with Cameron Maybin playing in place of right fielder Jason Heyward.

Here is how we'll line up against the Rockies. pic.twitter.com/2LZNPbjGvg — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) March 11, 2021

“We keep making a lot of the lineup,” Ross said. “I think it has to do with the guys in the lineup. And if those guys are hitting, you really could put them in any order you wanted to and be really successful.”

First pitch Thursday is scheduled for 2:10 p.m. CST.

