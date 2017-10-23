Why Cubs should make Jim Hickey an offer he can't refuse
Monday's interview with Jim Hickey in Chicago - roughly 72 hours after the Cubs fired pitching coach Chris Bosio and within a week of manager Joe Maddon saying "of course" he wanted his entire staff back - is a first step in the reboot at Wrigley Field.
Maddon would probably like to have that answer back, knowing he could have softened the language with corporate speak and created some wiggle room in the middle of a National League Championship Series where the Los Angeles Dodgers dominated the Cubs in every phase of the game.
But Hickey, the former Tampa Bay Rays pitching coach, is a familiar face and an expert voice at a time when Maddon's honeymoon period appears to be over, repeatedly first- and second-guessed about his decisions, from the World Series Game 7 the Cubs won last year through a frustrating 43-45 start to this season and deep into another playoff run.
That staff is already in flux, with bench coach Dave Martinez scheduled to interview with the Washington Nationals for Dusty Baker's old job and assistant hitting coach Eric Hinske now leaving to take a lead role with the Los Angeles Angels hitters.
Here's why the Cubs will probably have to make Hickey an offer he can't refuse:
- A rival scout noticed how often Maddon looked like a solitary figure in the dugout, standing there looking down at his lineup card. Whatever friction Maddon felt with Bosio - a big presence who pitched 11 seasons in the big leagues and isn't afraid to tell you exactly what he thinks - Hickey is someone the manager trusts after their eight seasons together with the Rays.
Maddon insisted he wasn't maneuvering behind the scenes when he reached out after Hickey surprisingly parted ways with Tampa Bay in October, but it still showed the depth of their relationship: "I called him to console a friend."
- While working for the Boston Red Sox, Cubs president Theo Epstein and general manager Jed Hoyer got an up-close look at what Hickey did in the American League East, helping build the small-market contender that advanced to the 2008 World Series, the beginning of five seasons with at least 90 wins in six years.
Between his time with the Rays and Houston Astros, look at the All-Star pitchers Hickey has worked with: Chris Archer, David Price, Alex Colome, Brad Boxberger, Matt Moore, Fernando Rodney, James Shields, Rafael Soriano, Scott Kazmir, Roy Oswalt, Brad Lidge and Roger Clemens.
- Hickey can also offer unique insight into Alex Cobb, a free agent the Cubs will have to do more background work on as they try to replace 40 percent of their rotation. Cobb - who went 48-35 with a 3.50 ERA in 115 career starts for the Rays - just turned 30 and has only 700 innings on his major-league odometer after undergoing Tommy John surgery on his right elbow in the middle of the 2015 season.
"He has a talent that most organizations search for relentlessly," Cobb told the Tampa Bay Times after Hickey left the Rays with a year remaining on his contract. "He will have a great time being a free agent.
"I'm not going to try to explain how great Jim Hickey is. There's really nothing I can say that would speak louder than his track record. All I can say is how fortunate I was to have him when I got to the big leagues. No one could have prepared me better."
- Beyond the connection to Maddon, Hickey is someone who knows Chicago after growing up on the South Side, and that hometown draw will probably matter at a time when the San Francisco Giants and St. Louis Cardinals are among several marquee teams in the market for a new pitching coach that now might be thinking: "Better Call Boz."