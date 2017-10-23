Why Cubs should make Jim Hickey an offer he can't refuse

The Cubs surprised in parting ways with Chris Bosio. So now it's time to make free-agent pitching coach Jim Hickey an offer he can't refuse.

Monday's interview with Jim Hickey in Chicago - roughly 72 hours after the Cubs fired pitching coach Chris Bosio and within a week of manager Joe Maddon saying "of course" he wanted his entire staff back - is a first step in the reboot at Wrigley Field.

Maddon would probably like to have that answer back, knowing he could have softened the language with corporate speak and created some wiggle room in the middle of a National League Championship Series where the Los Angeles Dodgers dominated the Cubs in every phase of the game.

But Hickey, the former Tampa Bay Rays pitching coach, is a familiar face and an expert voice at a time when Maddon's honeymoon period appears to be over, repeatedly first- and second-guessed about his decisions, from the World Series Game 7 the Cubs won last year through a frustrating 43-45 start to this season and deep into another playoff run.

That staff is already in flux, with bench coach Dave Martinez scheduled to interview with the Washington Nationals for Dusty Baker's old job and assistant hitting coach Eric Hinske now leaving to take a lead role with the Los Angeles Angels hitters.

Here's why the Cubs will probably have to make Hickey an offer he can't refuse:

- A rival scout noticed how often Maddon looked like a solitary figure in the dugout, standing there looking down at his lineup card. Whatever friction Maddon felt with Bosio - a big presence who pitched 11 seasons in the big leagues and isn't afraid to tell you exactly what he thinks - Hickey is someone the manager trusts after their eight seasons together with the Rays.

Maddon insisted he wasn't maneuvering behind the scenes when he reached out after Hickey surprisingly parted ways with Tampa Bay in October, but it still showed the depth of their relationship: "I called him to console a friend."