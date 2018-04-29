Why are Cubs being hit so much this year?

Kris Bryant avoided serious injury after he took a 96 mph fastball to the face, but the incident still unsurfaced an alarming trend: The Cubs get hit. A lot.

As a team, they've been hit 23 times in 24 games - a pace of 155 over a 162-game season.

In 2017, they were hit just 82 times.

Here are the Cubs' HBP totals over the last 5 seasons:

2017 - 82

2016 - 96

2015 - 74

2014 - 54

2013 - 67









As a team, the Cubs have never been hit with a pitch as many as 100 times in a single season, dating back to 1887, when hit-by-pitches became a statistic. 2016 (96 HBPs) is the franchise record.

Thirty years ago, the 1988 Cubs were hit only 21 times the entire season - or less than a month's worth of the games for the 2018 squad.

Bryant is on pace to get hit 47 times in 2018, and that's even after he missed the last four games. Anthony Rizzo is on pace for 41 HBPs and again, he spent more than a week on the disabled list with a back issue.

If you just extrapolate it out to 675 plate appearances - roughly a full season for both players if they never missed a game - Bryant and Rizzo would rack up over 50 HBPs apiece based on this current pace.

Oh yeah, and then Willson Contreras is also on track for a surprising amount of beanballs, on pace for 34 after taking one off the elbow in the sixth inning Saturday.

Add it all up and the heart of the Cubs order - Bryant, Rizzo, Contreras - has more HBPs (18) than every other team in baseball. (The White Sox are next closest with 17 HBPs entering play Saturday.)

One bad pitch in the wrong spot at the wrong time and one of these guys could miss months.

So what the hell is going on?

"I have no answer to that," Bryant said. "I feel like I'm being pitched pretty similiarly to how I have in the past. I don't know why I'm getting hit. I really don't.

"I totally get this one [in Colorado] was an accident, but Rizz gets hit all the time; I think we're leading the league in hit by pitches. I just don't know why. I don't know if pitches are getting away from other guys or what. It's no fun to get hit by a ball."

Rizzo stands right on top of the plate and is always one of the leaders in HBPs in baseball.

NBC Sports Chicago analyst Doug Glanville thinks part of why Bryant's HBPs are up could be based on his stride into the plate and how the Cubs star is trying to make sure he covers the entire strike zone.

When Bryant first came up, one of the holes in his swing was an inconsistent ability to hit the ball with authority the other way. He's since changed that narrative and the stride toward the plate may be part of the reason why.

There also appears to be a clear gameplan by the opposition to try to hammer Bryant in on the hands at the plate, not allowing him to get extension with his long arms and 6-foot-5 frame.

It could also just be a little bit of a fluke in the early going. Either way, the Cubs aren't throwing out any accusations that they're being intentionally thrown at. It has been unseasonably cold and wet (and snowy!) in the season's first month.

"I haven't watched [Bryant's] step - he kinda strides into the ball," Joe Maddon said. "Probably, maybe the word on the street is to pitch him inside. I'm not accusing anybody of throwing at us. I don't believe that's the issue right now.

"It could just be a little bit of the weather-related issue right now. Grip, location, not being able to control where the ball's going exactly. I haven't seen anything where people are trying to do this intentionally. I didn't think that was the case the other day. It was just unfortunate.

"Maybe grip has something to do with it right now. We'll watch it as it progresses during the course of the season, but I don't think there's anything sinister to this point."