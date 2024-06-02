Why Crystal Palace star Michael Olise could be key to Manchester United’s rebuild

Michael Olise made Manchester United sit up and take notice earlier this month.

The Crystal Palace star ran riot in a 4-0 demolition of Erik ten Hag’s team at Selhurst Park, scoring twice and putting in a man-of-the-match performance.

So it is perhaps no surprise that Man Utd reportedly want to sign the in-demand winger, as Sir Jim Ratcliffe sets about revamping the playing squad at Old Trafford.

Amid rumoured competition for Olise’s signature from Chelsea, we consider what he would bring to the Red Devils.

Impact despite injuries

Injury issues saw Olise miss much of the season, but he made a remarkable impact when on the pitch for Crystal Palace.

The 22-year-old scored 10 goals and registered six assists in just 19 Premier League matches, with his total game time coming in at just 1,277 minutes.

That averages out at a staggering 1.13 goal contributions per 90, which was only narrowly bettered by Chelsea’s Cole Palmer (1.132).

Although significant hamstring injuries in both 2022/23 and 2023/24 may be a concern for Man Utd, a fit and firing Olise would be a game-changing presence in their starting XI.

Olise’s broad skillset will undoubtedly appeal to the Red Devils.

He is a high-volume shooter, with only five top-flight players attempting more efforts than his 4.02 per 90.

But the France Under-21 international is a creative force too, conjuring 0.63 big chances per match — inside the division’s top 10 performers.

That figure is, in part, because Olise is so willing to cross the ball, having attempted a notably high 6.84 deliveries per 90 in 2023/24.

And Crystal Palace’s No.7 frequently uses his sublime dribbling ability to drive play forward or evade opponents in tight spaces, ranking in the Premier League’s top 10 players for both take-ons attempted (5.14) and completed (2.82) per 90 minutes.

Any deal to sign Olise should not be a complicated one.

The Frenchman is believed to have a £60million release clause in his contract, having signed a new four-year deal at Selhurst Park back in August.

That represents a reasonable fee for such a talented youngster, who will surely be keen to play European football with the Red Devils next season.

The only question is whether Chelsea are able to scupper any potential move to Manchester, by launching their own bid for the versatile attacking midfielder.

Man Utd may need to move quickly if they are to secure Olise’s services.