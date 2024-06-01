Why ‘crazy’ callup to Rays isn’t Justin Sterner’s most memorable experience

BALTIMORE — Justin Sterner stood in the visiting clubhouse Friday at Camden Yards with his No. 65 Rays jersey hanging behind him, having trouble grasping the reality of reaching the major leagues.

“Just crazy,” he said before making his MLB debut in the seventh inning against the Orioles, working two scoreless innings while allowing two hits and a walk, striking out two. “Dream come true. Still feels fake. You put all the work in and you work so hard and you grind, but it still seems like a distant thing. And so to finally be here is crazy.”

Certainly, the details of the 27-year-old right-hander’s unexpected promotion from Triple A to add a fresh arm to the bullpen (replacing Tyler Alexander, who was optioned to Durham) were dizzying enough.

He “froze” when manager Morgan Ensberg told him privately before Thursday’s game, then scrambled to tell family in Utah (including his wife, Courtney, and 2-year-old son) and southern California so they could book flights and later shared the joy with his Bulls teammates after Ensberg announced the news postgame.

“Just a lot of emotion,” Sterner said.

But that was nothing compared to the career journey that got him there.

“Everybody’s got a different story,” he said. “I’d like to think I have a pretty unique one.”

It included not being recruited out of high school in southern California, walking on at BYU as a 21-year-old freshman, going undrafted, signing with the Marlins after getting an unexpected offer during the 2020 COVID summer, being traded to the Rays 11 months later and spending parts of three seasons at Durham.

Yet, none of that was the most memorable part.

Before going to college, Sterner, a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, opted for a two-year mission to Samoa. He learned the language, immersed himself in the culture and lived among the hut-dwelling natives who had “very limited worldly possessions” but were “the happiest people that I’ve ever come across.”

The experience changed more than Sterner’s life. A Samoan family he was working with named their baby after him, and continue to provide updates and photos of Justin Sterner Notoa, who is now 6 or 7.

“I’m so glad I did it to this day, even if I didn’t get to this point,” Sterner said. “If someone came up to me and said, ‘Hey, those two years stopped you from getting to the big leagues.’ I would have said, ‘OK, that’s great. That’s fine with me.’ Those experiences I’ll carry with me forever. I still try to keep in contact with some of the people there, and just a huge place in my heart and just love the people there. A great experience.”

Medical matters: Eflin, J. Lowe, Walls

Pitcher Zach Eflin, sidelined with lower back inflammation, said he felt “great” during Thursday’s bullpen session and had “a good recovery” on Friday. He will throw again Sunday, and if all goes well again he could rejoin the rotation as soon as Wednesday in Miami. … Outfielder Josh Lowe (right oblique strain) started a planned three-day rehab with Durham Friday, batting second and playing right, with the plan to rejoin the team Tuesday. … Infielder Taylor Walls (right hip surgery) was off Friday after playing his first rehab game for Durham Thursday, telling Cash “it’s the best he’s felt in a long time, so really encouraged by that.”

Miscellany

Infielder/outfielder Richie Palacios was excited to be back at Camden Yards, having played at nearby Towson University, and with plenty of college friends, teammates and coaches on hand. So, how did a kid from Brooklyn end up playing for the Tigers? “It was the only (Division)-1 team to offer me a scholarship.” … TV analyst Brian Anderson is taking the road trip off, so Doug Waechter joined Dewayne Staats in the booth.

