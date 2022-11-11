Here’s why Cowboys working out QB, WR ahead of Packers game is significant

All eyes are glued to their devices, feverishly refreshing their social media pages to see if there’s an update on the OBJ Watch. For now, Odell Beckham, Jr. remains a free agent, no matter how many members of the Dallas front office or roster mention his name. While that works its natural course, the front office is remaining diligent in looking for ways to improve the roster.

Every week, clubs around the NFL bring in street free agents to see if there’s anything out there worthy of bringing in to the fold. Dallas did the same on Friday, working out two players at offensive positions. And there may be more than meets the eye here.

QB Jacob Eason

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Eason is a 2020 fourth-round pick of the Colts. He was released after 2021, appearing in just one game and was signed to the Seattle Seahawks practice squad.

He appeared in a preseason game against the Cowboys this year, the exhibition finale, going 2 for 4 for seven yards and an interception by UDFA rookie safety Juanyeh Thomas.

He’s spent 2022 bouncing back and forth from the Panthers’ practice squad, being elevated twice this season. he appeared in Carolina’s Week 6 loss to the Los Angeles Rams, completing 3 of 5 passes for 59 yards and throwing an interception.

Of 10 career passes, two have been picked off.

Why a quarterback?

The Cowboys have three quarterbacks on the 53-man roster; Dak Prescott, Cooper Rush and Will Grier. Each of the last two were originally on the practice squad, and were elevated the maximum of three times each while Prescott nursed his broken thumb.

That means their call-up eligibility is expired; they can’t be put back on the practice squad.

Think about it; Dallas would’ve preferred not to use roster space on backup QBs at all and now they’re eating up two. Rush isn’t going anywhere, not after going 4-1 in Prescott’s absence.

But if the team needs a spot for an Odell Beckham signing, or a Tyron Smith activation and want to go down to just two active QBs, then they’d have to expose Grier to waivers before placing him on the practice squad again. He’d be at risk and considering how well Rush did, it’s a fair assumption another of the 31 teams could want to see if the Cowboys’ QB Eye is just that good.

Story continues

Therefore, the club should certainly be ready to call on a street FA as a potential practice squad signing for third QB.

WR Antonio Calloway

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Callaway has been out of the NFL in 2022, last seen in the league as a member of the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2021 offseason; so he’s two years removed from playing in the league. He reached an injury settlement during 2021 training camp and hasn’t been heard from since.

A 2018 fourth-round pick of the Cleveland Browns, the 5-foot-11, 200-pound wideout from Florida had an impressive and promising rookie season. Catching passes from Baker Mayfield and Tyrod Taylor, Callaway caught 43 of 79 targets for 586 yards and a team-leading five touchdowns.

Callaway also averaged 12.2 yards per punt return and 17.9 yards per kickoff return. It would seem that he could be a viable option the club as at least a practice squad backup for Kavontae Turpin, provided the workout went well of course.

Link to the Cowboys

Callaway was a player Dallas had their eyes on during the 2018 draft process. He was one of eight receivers they brought in as an official 30 national visit; a group that included Carolina star DJ Moore. James Washington was on that list as well, while third-round pick Michael Gallup was part of the local visitor list. Dallas has gone back to players they’ve shown interest in during that draft more than any other in recent memory.

What happened to Callaway?

Callaway was suspended twice in 2019 for substance abuse violations. The first occurred to start the season. This was on the heels of testing positive for a dilluted sample during the 2018 combine and then being cited for marijuana during preseason 2018. The 10-game suspension occurred later in 2019.

It spanned multiple seasons, a stint in the XFL, and then he was suspended again (four more games) after serving those final three games with the Miami Dolphins. He bounced back and forth between their practice squad before being released in December 2020.

He signed a futures contract with the Chiefs in January 2021 before an injury led to his release that summer.

Callaway's 2018 Scouting Report

The incomparable Dane Brugler hit the nail on the head with the scouting report, but if Callaway’s head is on straight he could be a find for Will McClay and the front office.

Story originally appeared on Cowboys Wire