Why is Cowboys All-Pro edge rusher Micah Parsons in no rush to get a new contract?

Micah Parsons is officially back with the Dallas Cowboys for the start of the team’s mandatory minicamp.

And he gave the full Parsons experience during and after practice.

Parsons, who has missed the majority of the voluntary offseason program and has worked out on his own as well as traveling the globe as a self-appointed ambassador for the NFL, ran onto the practice several minutes after the rest of the the team had finished stretching and had begun working on drills.

He took his rightful place as the centerpiece of the Cowboys defense, working at right end, left end and rushing from the middle. He also spent time working with assistant defensive line coach Greg Ellis, getting up to speed on the new scheme put in by defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer.

After practice, Parsons showed off a few of the boxing skills he learned while working out on his own with a personal trainer.

He then went unplugged with the local media in the locker room, explaining his reasons for doing his own thing during the offseason, his thoughts on Zimmer and his scheme and why he’s not in a rush to sign a new contract.

Wonder why Parsons was recently named President of Bleacher/Report Gridiron, the #1 digital sports publisher on NFL Sundays, and has a popular podcast called The Edge with Micah Parsons? Just listen to him talk and engage with humor, passion and honesty.

What he made patently clear on Tuesday is that none his actions during the offseason had anything to do with his contract with the Cowboys, who have stated they want to sign three-time All-Pro to a long-term extension.

Heading into the fourth year of a five-year rookie deal, Parsons knows he is third on the pecking order in terms of urgency. Prescott is in the last year of his contract and Lamb wants his money now and is in the middle of a contract hold out.

“I’m patient. Patient is a virtue,” Parsons said. “I’m waiting my turn. Let CeeDee go get whatever. Let Dak get whatever.”

Parsons says he understands financial crunch the Cowboys are facing, “I kind of know where the money is. It’s not like I see the Cowboys with $90 million in cap space.”

Parsons say he has reason to be in a rush and it may help him in the long run.

“This market is going to just jump up and the cap goes up again next year,” Parsons said. “They’re talking about these contracts might for a high caliber player might be up to $40 million by then.”

That number just might have Parsons’ name on it after Minnesota Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson just signed four-year, $140 million extension, making him the highest-paid non quarterback in NFL history at $35 million annually.

What Parsons takes comfort in is that whatever he signs will likely reset the market as the highest paid defender and non quarterback. It’s a natural assumption after three straight All-Pro seasons and three straight top 3 finishes in NFL Defensive Player of the Year voting.

“I’m mean, yeah,” Parsons said calmly and matter-of-factly.

It’s a no brainer if he finally takes top honors in 2024.

And making sure he continues to improve and plays his best football next season is part of the reason for Parsons chose to work out on his own.

“Yeah, you know, I think the more years you have, the more you understand that there’s also like the business side to it,” Parsons said. “You know, and I think that’s what camp is for. I mean, there was a time where retired Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald didn’t even go to camp and he won Defensive Player of the Year and then went to the playoffs. Like, are we forgetting these times?

And we’re in minicamps. Voluntary at that. So you know, (mini)camp was something that is mandatory. So, I’m just looking at it as a time for my body to heal. I’m playing as an undersized rusher who is banged up every year. So I’m just letting my body heal. I’m just trying to grow, strengthen, and really just get ready for the year.”

Coach Mike McCarthy supported Parsons decision to go China and Japan with Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud when he missed the start of the offseason program. But McCarthy called it a missed opportunity for Parsons to get immersed in Zimmer’s new defense and bond with his teammates when Parsons wasn’t regular for OTAs.

Parsons said there is plenty time for all that when the Cowboys report to training camp in Oxnard, Calif., on July 23 for five long weeks.

“You ever watch Remember the Titans? We’re gonna be in Oxnard a very, very long time,” Parsons said. “There’s gonna be a lot of chemistry on that field. And I think that’s really the time where you see everything. Like it’s hard to really teach someone without pads or true contact or hand points. Like it’s just not realistic. We can’t even touch someone or we’re gonna lose a draft paper or something like that. Like it’s just, it’s outrageous, and I haven’t really, I think right now it’s just more technique. It’s a lot of walkthroughs right now. So for my position ... where I’m at, it’s a lot of individual, and I can do a lot individually by myself or with my trainer.”

The Cowboys were never concerned about Parsons coming back in shape. Parsons said he is caught with everything on defense.

But there still some things that need to be ironed out with his relationship with the gruff Zimmer, who has yet to have a deep conversation with his star pass rusher.

“Honestly, me and Zim have probably said a total of 20 words together,” Parsons said. “He’s a very quiet person. All I keep hearing from the coaches, ‘Zim likes it [like] this’ Well, I like it this way. So I can’t wait to sit down with him because that would be pretty cool. Obviously, old school mindset, old school mentality. You know I think he’s had a lot of great players but he ain’t ever had a Micah.

“Obviously, some things I’ve got to get used to, too. You know it’s going to be a compromising relationship.”

Zimmer is hardnosed and old school. He is hardly quiet when things don’t go his way.

However, it turns out, Parsons will let us know.