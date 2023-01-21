Why Cowboys are making right call sticking with Brett Maher

To be a successful athlete on the highest stage, one must master both the physical and mental challenges that come with it. Players that reach the highest levels of these areas are offered zero guarantees for how long they remain at such levels.

Injuries and age can sap the physical aspect, while causes of mental decline aren’t quite as easy to predict or identify. The “yips”, defined by Merriam-Webster as “a state of nervous tension affecting an athlete in the performance of a crucial action” can affect athletes in all levels and at any given time in sports.

For Dallas Cowboys kicker Brett Maher that happened on the biggest stage of his life.

How great has Brett Maher been?

Brett Maher has enjoyed one of the best regular seasons ever by a Cowboys kicker. He went 9-of-11 from kicks over 50 yards, kicked 90 percent overall and 50-of-53 on extra points.

But against Tampa Bay in the wild card round of the playoffs, Maher did the kicking equivalent of defecating on the horizontal human recharging station.

Missing 4-of-5 extra points in a single game, Brett Maher showed the yips can happen to anyone, at any time, regardless of how well they had been doing.

A condition so clearly located between the ears has no known cure. It simply ceases to be one day. The Cowboys hope that day has come.

Despite bringing in Tristan Vizcaino to take on some practice time kicking duties, the Cowboys remain committed to the man they call “Money.”

“We need Brett, and he understands that,” Mike McCarthy said. “ He’s disappointed, but we need him.”

It’s safe to say this time of year, options are slim. If Dallas wants a kicker who can do better than on 20% on extra points, plenty of options exist. But nobody available can approach Maher’s ceiling as a distance field goal kicker.

Each team's total win probability added on field goals and extra points during the 2022 regular season pic.twitter.com/as4e78FA6n — SumerSports (@sumersports) January 19, 2023

The Cowboys are sticking with Maher because of his total impact this season. Not only has he been money as a kicker, but he’s been money in the most high-impact situations.

PerSumerSports, Maher has the third-highest added win probability this season. Only Buffalo and New York have more win probability added than Brett Maher.

Has Maher beaten the 'yips?'

It’s important Maher maintains confidence as he waits for a chance at redemption. His mindset might be the most important thing entering the second round of the postseason.

Reports said Maher went 6-of-6 on his practice field goals amidst high winds earlier this week in practice. While the reports are good to hear, they don’t mean much given the circumstances.

If his issue on Monday was physical, a great practice week would be important but the yips are mental and the only test for that happens when the bright lights turn on.

Until the stakes get high again, no one will know what version of Maher Dallas will get. Will he be the guy who carried the team with his elite accuracy and power? Or will he be the guy who can’t get out of his own head?

Maher’s ability to swing a game in the Cowboys favor is a big reason the Cowboys didn’t close the book on their kicker at halftime. Combined with the lack of options available for replacement, Dallas is keeping their kicker because aside from that recent outlier performance, Maher has been one of the best kickers in the NFL.

