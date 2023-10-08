Here’s why Cowboys fans should be optimistic about Brandin Cooks’ future

When the Cowboys first added Brandin Cooks in a March trade with the Texans, the Dallas fanbase was abuzz with excitement. Finally, they had their deep threat, their true complementary option next to CeeDee Lamb, their veteran presence and field stretcher.

Despite the instant chemistry and constant praises from training camp, things have not gotten off great start for the Cowboys and Cooks in 2023.

Entering Week 5, Cooks has just 66 receiving yards to his name. He had more yards in the first game of his rookie year (77 yards) than he has right now.

It’s by far the lowest total he’s carried into the fifth week of an NFL season and a sign the Cowboys may have overestimated the 30-year-old’s impact in this offense.

Yet, underwhelming numbers can at least partially be blamed on his absence in Week 2. But even his per-game numbers are off pace. In the three games he’s played, he’s averaged just 2.7 receptions, which puts him on pace for a little over 43 receptions for 352 yards this season (both career lows).

One could also point to the expected growing pains of just playing on a new team.

Yet, Cooks has made a career as an efficient nomad, able to pick up and settle with extraordinary efficiency four times previous to his stop in Dallas. Neither excuse seems to work.

Cause for concern?

While this situation is probably something that deserves watching, there’s reason for optimism going forward.

Cooks hasn’t been playing poorly this season. His speed, route running, and feel for zones has been as good as always in Dallas. Defenses are respecting him and dedicating resources to keep him from getting over the top. It’s opened up opportunities for others on offense and been a valuable layer to Mike McCarthy’s attack.

While the stat sheet won’t show it, Cooks is making a difference on this team in a way an average WR would not.

Circumstances also play a role. The Cowboys have been on the sunny side of three blowouts this season. This has a clear impact on the number of shots the Cowboys take downfield which understandably impact Cooks’ receiving targets.

At 46.1%, the Cowboys are currently ranked 28th in early down pass rate this season. It’s a number abnormal for the Cowboys and a McCarthy-led offense so it’s a number that’s likely to change as the season wears on.

In other words, there hasn’t been many passes in Dallas this season and since defenses have placed a lot of their attention on Cooks and his game-breaking speed, there haven’t been many balls going Cooks’ way.

His receiving drought isn’t likely to last. The Cowboys will have their work cut out for them in upcoming weeks and will need to keep the pedal down on offense as the level of competition increases.

Cooks may be in his 11th season but he’s not showing it. He’s still playing extremely well and it’s only a matter of time before that shows up on the stat sheet.

Story originally appeared on Cowboys Wire