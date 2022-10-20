Why Cowboys could try trading for DJ Moore or another WR before deadline

Could the Dallas Cowboys be interested in making a midseason trade for a struggling team’s top receiver? It’s happened before, and it could happen again in 2022. One name that feels unlikely but is intriguing is that of Carolina Panthers wideout DJ Moore. On the surface it feels far-fetched, but there are reasons for each side to seriously consider such a move.

All signs point to quarterback Dak Prescott returning to the lineup in Week 7, as the Cowboys return from a two-game road trip. They faced off against the World Champion Los Angeles Rams, who have struggled this season, and division-leading Philadelphia, who have not. The Dallas offense has fallen on hard times under the stewardship of Cooper Rush, who played well enough to compliment an extremely strong defensive performance to start the season.

Going an unimaginable 4-1 over the five games Prescott missed might have Dallas two games behind the Eagles but it leaves them smack dab in great position to pursue a playoff spot as their schedule gets a bit easier. Dallas faced both Super Bowl participants and a third 2021 division winner (Tampa Bay), as well as the last undefeated team this season. Prescott’s return appears to be aligned with facing the worst passing defense (by DVOA metrics) in the league. It’s great chance to get going on the right foot.

In fact, facing the Lions then the Chicago Bears, both at home, is the perfect recipe any team could script for an injury return, especially since the club made the questionable decision not to give Prescott any preseason work with his revamped receiving corps. It appeared to burn them against the Buccaneers; the offense looking disjointed and failing to score a touchdown before Prescott’s broken thumb in the fourth quarter.

And what the offense looks like in his return, over the next two games, may be what makes the decision for the Jerry and Stephen Jones in the front office on the question of giving up assets to acquire another receiver.

Story continues

History repeats, kind of sort of not really.

(AP Photo/Roger Steinman)

In 2018, the Cowboys entered the regular season after cutting Dez Bryant (stupidly) and having Jason Witten retire on them, claiming a quad of Allen Hurns, Cole Beasley, Tavon Austin and Deonte Thompson was a sufficient group.

They weren’t.

And after completely shattering Prescott’s confidence to the point his footwork and accuracy appeared in shambles, they admitted the error and traded a first-round pick for Oakland’s Amari Cooper. Dallas bounced back from a 3-5 start and made the playoffs, even winning a playoff game.

Cooper spent the next three and a half seasons as the club’s No. 1 receiver before being traded this past offseason.

The response to jettisoning Cooper under the explanation of his production not matching his salary was received poorly by much of the fanbase. It grew worse as receiver after receiver across the league earned extensions that pushed Cooper down the chart of top-paid guys. The response got outlandish though, as many fans acted as if the receiver room now looked like it did in 2018.

It doesn’t, but it could potentially need some help and the urgency to do so may have more to do with the other side of the ball.

Cowboys defense needs a compliment, and we ain't talking flowers and chocolates

(Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Though they stumbled in their first opportunity to stake claim to elite status, the Dallas defense is a really strong group. Giving up 26 points to the Eagles was the first time all year an opponent crossed the 20-point plateau. They held dual-threat QB Jalen Hurts in check with just 182 total yards after he averaged 325 the first five weeks, had only been under 300 once and never under 200.

It stands to reason a Cowboys’ offense, which has been ranked No. 1 in yardage two of the last three seasons, capable of moving the ball well, combined with such a stingy defense, could make a title contender.

But even though the core group of CeeDee Lamb, ACL-returning Michael Gallup and Noah Brown is better than the 2018 group, it’s hard to consider them a top-notch corps right now.

So perhaps, the Cowboys may be looking at the next two weeks to decide what the ceiling is with Prescott back under center. Perhaps the plan all along was to see how things looked with those three and offseason addition James Washington (who is probably a couple weeks away from debuting himself) and then potentially making a move before the trade deadline to acquire more help.

The major point is that Tolbert, Washington nor Simi Fehoko have looked to be contributing factors in 2022. Dallas doesn’t have to go big in a deal for Moore, but if none of the lower-tier guys step up with Prescott back, reinforcements may be needed.

Trade deadline looming

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The trade deadline is two weeks away. Facing the Lions and the Bears, whose offense is so moribund they’re middle-of-the-pack defense (19th in defensive DVOA) is almost as susceptible to abuse as Detroit’s, is the perfect test and Prescott tests out his throwing hand.

It will likely take some time to gel, but there should be enough evidence gathering to decide whether or not this receiving unit can help the offense truly compliment the defense to the level that they know they can go on the road at Philadelphia in January and win in the playoffs.

If not, then they’ll have two days to finalize any trades they are likely already starting to put the framework together for.

And that could look like a trade for DJ Moore, a former first-round pick who was one of the Cowboys 30 national visits in 2018 when they instead selected LB Leighton Vander Esch.

Here’s our 2018 profile of Moore, which included this highlight reel from his time at Maryland that shows what he’s capable of in a competent offense.

Every college touchdown by DJ Moore. pic.twitter.com/1LAKT13y6d — James Simpson (@JS_Football) March 30, 2018

Dallas has returned to this particular visitor list several times, selecting LVE, Connor Williams Michael Gallup and Cedric Wilson from it, signing Ito Smith last year and then Washington, Ryan Nall and Malik Jefferson as free agents this offseason.

But there are of course several complications to that deal coming to fruition.

Complications - why would Carolina trade him?

My Maryland DNA can't fathom this. https://t.co/4hUfQGoERP — KD Drummond (@KDDrummondNFL) October 15, 2022

The biggest complication is that Carolina likely won’t want to trade Moore during the season. They just signed him to a big extension this offseason.

Firing head coach Matt Rhule midseason because the team was rudderless made perfect sense. They jettisoned Robbie Anderson after a sideline blowup with the Panthers’ receiving coach led interim coach Steve Wilks to send Anderson to the locker room.

But Moore isn’t a problem child nor is he down on Anderson’s level as a player. He’s a potential centerpiece, catching over 1,100 yards each of the last three seasons. The question is whether Carolina wants an empty cupboard with as many draft resources as possible for a new coach, or whether they want a baseline level of talent to build from.

The former means Moore would be acquirable, the latter makes him untouchable.

The Panthers are likely looking to rebuild over the course of several seasons, and Moore would be out the door by the time they are competitive again.

Short contract big salary but certainly tradeable

Aug 24, 2018; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers wide receiver DJ Moore (12) lines up during Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

Moore is only signed through the 2025 season in Carolina, receiving just a four-year deal while others inked for longer.

His 2022 extension wasn’t like many of the other receivers in other ways, in that his first-year cash wasn’t out of range of the average annual value of the extension, nor are there any poison pill future years that require a restructure. It literally makes him the perfect trade candidate of the big-name extensions.

D.K. Metcalf got $31 million in cash in 2022, well above his annual average of $24 million in new money. Tyreek Hill’s 2022 cash is just under $27 million and his Year 2 hit is over $31 million. Davante Adams’ last two cap hits are $44 million each.

Moore’s deal paid him roughly $20 million in Year 1, $20 million in Year 2 and just $30 million total over the third and fourth years. 2023 is guaranteed but trading him for draft picks would save the Panthers about $10 million on their cap.

It’s not as if Carolina went into the extension with plans to trade him, but it certainly was constructed in a way that makes it affordable if they do.

Current state of Cowboys WR room

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The Cowboys extended Michael Gallup this offseason after moving on from Cooper. Cooper’s 2022 fate was sealed when the ink dried on his 2020 contract, with the way the deal was structured he was destined to be moved on from after two seasons. That was cemented when two months later Dallas lucked into CeeDee Lamb in the first round of the draft.

It was written, literally.

Gallup basically costs half of what Cooper would have, and his deal can be escaped from anytime after 2023. Meanwhile the Cowboys can extend Lamb following this season, but as a first-round pick they have control over him through the 2024 season with the fifth-year option.

Afer losing Cooper, the Cowboys have the 7th-lowest positional spending at the Wr position in 2022. Even if one included Cooper’s dead money they’d be middle of the pack. They are projected to be 12th-lowest in 2023.

Trading for Moore would add just under $550,000 to their salary cap this season, but he’d be due just over $20 million in 2023. Even still, that would leave Dallas outside the top 5, sitting at No. 6.

Lamb’s fifth-year option in 2024 projects to be around $13.5 million if no long-term extension were to be reached. Gallup would cost $9.5 million that season and if acquired, Moore would $16 million.

Brown is a pending free agent, as is Washington. Jalen Tolbert, drafted in the third round this year, would hopefully have ascended into a key role by that time which could allow Dallas to move on from Gallup and save some money. However readers should remember that Moore’s deal contains guarantees just through 2023. He could be released with not just little, but no dead money penalty.

Theoretically, this could be done.

Draft pick compensation and competition

What would it take to acquire Moore? Even if the Panthers were willing to part with him, it would have to be draft-pick expensive, or why would they do it?

Here’s a list of recent trade-deadline moves, with WR trades bolded:

2021 Von Miller for a 2nd and 3rd

2019 Leonard Williams for a 3rd and fifth

2019 Mohamed Sanu for a 2nd

2019 Jalen Ramsey for a two 1sts and 4th

2019 Gareon Conley for a 3rd

2019 Dallas offered 1st for Jamal Adams, turned down

2018 Golden Tate for a 3rd

2018 Demaryius Thomas for a 4th

2018 Amari Cooper for a 1st

2018 Dante Fowler for a 3rd and next year 5th

That’s a wide range of compensation packages for WRs. Here’s the details of how they happened.

Cooper was a budding star his first two years, then he averaged less than four catches a game for a year and a half. He was Year 4 of a rookie deal with a fifth-year option remaining. His low cost for 1.5 years aided in him being worth a first in return.

Thomas (RIP) was in his ninth year and his production had been in decline for the previous three seasons. He was in the middle of the fourth year of a five-year deal paying $8.5 million on the season, with a non-guaranteed $14 million salary the next year, which guaranteed he was a rental.

Tate was also a nine-year vet but he was still moving forward as a slot option. On pace for his third-straight 1,000-yard season, he was in the final year of his deal making $7 million on the season.

Sanu is probably the wildest compensation among these wide receivers, and likely would’ve received a lot of scorn if it wasn’t Bill Belichick making the acquisition. A third-receiver on a bad team, Sanu never had a season with more than 838 receiving yards or five scores. The Patriots were really good with no wideouts. His salary was $6 million for the season with a non-guaranteed $6.5 million for the next season (he was released.)

What would it take to acquire Moore?

Gregory J. Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

With three years of team control for an average of $17.4 million salary per season, it’s not top-tier money but it is a significant investment to a team acquiring Moore, that likely lessens the demand from a first round pick.

With where the Cowboys are projected to pick, our recommendation is as follows:

2023 2nd-round pick +

2024 3rd-round pick, could move to a 2nd-round pick.

Alternate WR trade targets

Of course Moore isn’t the only receiver Dallas should have their eyes on. Here’s a few more names to consider.

Arizona WR DeAndre Hopkins

Pittsburgh WR Chase Claypool

New England WR Nelson Agholor

New Orleans WR Marques Callaway

New England WR Kendrick Bourne

New York Jets WR Denzel Mims

New York Giants WR Kenny Golloday

New York Giants WR Kadarius Toney

Story originally appeared on Cowboys Wire