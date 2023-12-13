Why a contract extension for coach T.C. Taylor is critical to Jackson State football's SWAC goals

On Saturday, it will be official: There is a changing of the guard in SWAC football. Howard and Florida A&M will play for the de facto Black national championship game in the Cricket Celebration Bowl.

This will be the first time since 2020 that Jackson State will not be in the championship game.

The Tigers should not be in this position again with T.C. Taylor as their coach. And to be fair, what Taylor needs is time. Time from fans, but most of all, time from JSU athletic director Ashely Robinson.

Robinson did Taylor no favors with a three-year "prove it" contract. Former JSU coach Deion Sanders received a four-year contract.

Taylor has to prove himself every year he is coaching despite being handicapped when hired.

Taylor got the head coaching job four days before playing North Carolina Central in the 2022 Cricket Celebration Bowl. Taylor had to hire a staff, coach the wide receivers and recruit players at the same time.

Taylor has proven to be a skilled recruiter and great judge of talent. He is a capable coach, and the clock and game management issues in 2023 will get better the longer he is on the sidelines. The 7-4 record in 2023 should be the worst of Taylor’s tenure, mainly because of a late start in building a staff and having to replace 60 players.

Jackson State fans want to win a championship next year, and it could happen, but what is realistic is that Taylor needs Robinson to guarantee an additional year on his contract and give him the ability to build his team the right way with a strong freshman base.

With a shorter contract, Taylor has to build through the portal every year and with little margin for error. He must look at graduate seniors and juniors and count on them to adjust to HBCU life and to learn the JSU way in a year.

Last season, the Tigers had 18 freshmen, 19 if you count midseason walk-on kicker Leilani Armenta. There were two redshirt freshmen in Ezequiel Johnson, who played in the last game against Alcorn State, and J’Cori Hargon.

If Taylor can build a solid base of freshmen and grow for the next three years, by the time they become juniors they will have experienced the JSU way and the culture of HBCUs.

Against Alcorn State, the last game of the season, Isaiah Spencer started as a wide receiver. The only other freshman to start the last game of the season was offensive left tackle Quaveron Davis.

Jackson State had 19 graduate players, nine seniors and one redshirt senior on the 2023 roster. That high turnover rate would stabilize with a class of freshmen each year.

Jackson State football should contend for the SWAC championship each year, and Robinson and fans should expect continuous improvement each year. Assuming the Tigers are built through freshman recruiting with help from junior college players and portal transfers, the Tigers should win the SWAC championship within two years.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Jackson State football future tied to longer contract for T.C. Taylor