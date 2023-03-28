Why concerns about 2024 are holding up Aaron Rodgers trade | You Pod To Win The Game
Yahoo Sports senior NFL reporter Charles Robinson breaks down why the quarterback’s comments on “The Pat McAfee Show” about being “90 percent retired” before entering his offseason retreat have the Packers and Jets at a key point in their trade talks.
