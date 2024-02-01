Why the Commanders hired Dan Quinn as their head coach | Zero Blitz

Yahoo Sports’ Jason Fitz is joined by former NFL GM Michael Lombardi to discuss Washington hiring Dan Quinn as their head coach with Bill Belichick and Mike Vrabel still available. Hear the full conversation on the “Zero Blitz” podcast - and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you listen.

Video Transcript

JASON FITZ: So who is Dan Quinn in your mind for the Commanders?

MICHAEL LOMBARDI: I think with this Dan Quinn hire is is Washington's trying to borrow the model of what Detroit did. This is collaborative. It's an interesting combination of Adam Peters and Dan Quinn coming together.

Dan, you had an opportunity to talk to Mike Vrabel. You didn't do that. You had an opportunity to talk to Bill Belichick. You didn't do that.

You picked a coach who took a team to the Super Bowl and lost. And you replaced him because you replaced the coach who took a team to to a Super Bowl loss with a team with a coach who took a team to the Super Bowl and lost.

So we're going to see how this goes. And hopefully, it goes in the right direction, but I think as a Washington fan, you had a chance to get Vrabel. You had a chance to get Belichick. And you chose to go this collaborative way. I don't know if that works.