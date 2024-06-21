Why Coming Out Was So Important for This NFL Strength Coach

Kam Nedd; Getty Images; Taryn Colbert, MH Illustration

Kevin Maxen is an assistant strength and conditioning coach for the NFL's Jacksonville Jaguars. He became the first openly gay male coach in any of the major US professional sports when he came out publicly in July 2023. Here, he shares in his own words how he came to that decision, the challenges that come with being openly gay in a sport like football, and his hopes for LGBTQ+ people in sports in the future.

I WAS KIND of on the fence about playing football, honestly. But in high school, a lot of my friends from my hometown were trying out for the team so me and my twin brother decided to, too. That first year of high school football was iffy—I was always more of a baseball fan and player, and there were times I just didn’t want to go to practice. But then I had some decent success, and by my junior year the plan was to go to Endicott College to play football.

Two weeks in, I broke my thumb. I couldn’t play. I couldn’t do anything. On top of that, I was a creative writing major, which made it hard to find any shared interests with the guys on the team. I ended up leaving in November and went back to my high school and started helping with the baseball and football teams. I ended up taking over the weight room when I was 18 or 19—that was almost 12 years ago now. That was when I first got into coaching. It was all kind of circumstantial, and it came out of a dark period in my life. But it ended up working out, obviously.

I was out of school for a few years, coaching at a few different high schools, and then I did an internship in California with Tim Caron at Allegiate, who was a strength coach at Army West Point. I went back and played DIII football at Western Connecticut State University, and I could see that training with him made a difference. The following year I interned at the University of Iowa, then the following summer at Army West Point. It was amazing to see how those coaches and players incorporated strength training into what they accomplished on the field, and I loved getting the chance to take it back to my small school in Connecticut. It helped me articulate how important lifting was for performance, and it helped me step up and take a leadership position on the team.

I started having questions about my sexuality long before then, back when I was 12 or 13. I was very reserved and quiet growing up, so I never really thought about dating. As I started getting older and watched as other people were getting into relationships and going on dates, I knew I was different. I didn’t recognize how I was different until I was coaching at Baylor. It’s kind of a funny story, but I was on a flight from back home in Connecticut to Waco and I watched Love, Simon on the airplane. Growing up as a Black Jew who was a closeted gay, there weren't a lot of role models for me, but I saw myself in the character Blue in Love, Simon. It was an emotional thing—it helped me recognize it as normal, recognize that this could be me.

As for coming out, I have a weird way of doing things in general. I told one of my best friends from back home right after watching Love, Simon. But then I was coaching at Vanderbilt in 2020, and I met my boyfriend, Nick. When I met him, I knew I had to come out. I had always suspected I would meet the right person and that would be the reason I would come out. I knew that this was someone I wanted to have not only in my life, but to have around the people I love as well.

The first family member I came out to was my mom. Nick and I were out, and my mom asked what I was doing so I sent her a picture of us and said I was out with my friend. My mom responded, “Is that a friend, or a friend?” She knew and I didn’t have to say anything else. My brother came and visited and met Nick and there were a lot of things that didn’t have to be said. I was worried about telling my friends, but they all said, "we knew."

I feel very fortunate to be in the position I am with the Jags and as part of the NFL at large. When I wanted to come out more publicly, I was connected to a lot of people who were willing to help. I met with Carl Nassib, with Cyd [Zeigler] from Outsports. Carl was real with me and treated me as a friend from the start, and he helped reassure me that there was no right way to come out or be visible.

What I really appreciated was that both Carl and Cyd were always 100 percent honest with me. They helped me figure out when I was ready to come out in a public way. What really made me the most confident was hearing the most positive things about coming out and not listening to the negatives. There were always people saying things like “You have to worry about this person,” or “Be careful with this person,” or “You don’t know how people are going to react,”—and I was really letting that get to me. Carl and Cyd helped me see through that by sharing all the positive examples they had seen and experienced.

I was also listening to how guys on the team reacted to other LGBTQ people and other societal issues, and I realized that these weren’t just great football players, but great people. They are intelligent guys who care about the world around them. I realized I didn’t have to be afraid of how they’d react.

I thought when I came out nobody would even see the story. I thought a few people would see it and it would just pass on and we’d go onto the next thing. But I’m happy it had the impact that it did.

Since I’ve come out, there’ve been a few people who reached out to me, and I try to be what Carl and Cyd were for me by being available and just trying to help however I can. Sometimes it just helps to have someone listen who’s been through it, and to normalize what they’re going through. I’m always hoping there’s more examples like that.

I think one of the challenges is as a gay athlete, you have the pressure of what you feel you have to be as an athlete and as a gay man, and sometimes society makes these feel like opposing identities. You have to deal with people wondering if you’re serious enough about football, or on the flip side if you’re gay enough, if you’re open enough about it. I’ve just stuck to what my personal identity is and not what anyone else expects of me. Carl coming out and being the first person to even say it opened the possibility that I could do this. I think the more people normalize it within themselves, the more folks will come out.



The one thing I want people who are struggling to come out to hear is that the reception was nothing but positive from the guys I worked with. I liked that they were comfortable joking with me about it, because it showed that they didn’t care what I identified as. To them, I was still Kev. I got a lot of “You don’t hide it well,” or “You’re still Kev to us,” and it helped me feel like I was still part of the team. I didn’t want people to feel like they had to bite their tongue or be worried that they would say the wrong thing. I wanted them to be comfortable talking and asking about it, and they have been.

Our owner, Mr. Khan, was also incredibly supportive. Every time we have a function where I bring Nick he takes the time to come up and say hi to us and makes Nick feel welcome, and that’s incredibly special to me since he’s a man with a million things going on. Coach [Doug] Pederson and Trent [Baalke, the Jaguars GM], they’ve also been fantastic and great people. The whole coaching staff is a tight-knit family.

The important thing for me was that I didn’t want it to be a distraction during the season. I decided [to come out] because it made it feel normal. Work was my priority and having it off my chest allowed me to be a better teammate and coach. When I have the time, though, I think it’s incredibly important to share these positive stories for everyone, not just athletes. I think people value a perspective like mine because I’m Black, I’m Jewish, I’m part of the LGBTQ community, and I work in a very masculine environment. I want to continue to be engaged, and I’ll look for more opportunities to speak about my experiences when the time is right.

Having something like football to anchor me helped me realize that I was contributing to the team and the world, and that really boosted my self-esteem and helped me feel confident about coming out. I hope that other people who are thinking about coming out find things like that, whether it’s their work, their relationships—whatever it is—that makes them feel decent and validated. What I really hope for the next generation of athletes is that they see more examples of out LGBTQ athletes, and coming out for them is just a non-event.

