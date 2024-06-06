Why the Colts can win — and why they might not — for each game on 2024 schedule

The Colts are almost through the quietest offseason they have had in years.

This year featured no coordinator or head coach changes, no quarterback search and no trades. The Colts are instead preaching continuity with second-year coach Shane Steichen, hoping to build on last year's 9-8 campaign.

They have a road map ahead of them now with the 2024 schedule. Expectations are reasonably high internally, even if the buzz nationally has stayed quiet.

Here's a look at why they might or might not win each game on the 2024 slate:

Anthony Richardson scored two rushing touchdowns in a victory over the Houston Texans in his rookie season.

Sept. 8: Colts vs. Texans (Week 1)

Kickoff: 1 p.m. ET (Lucas Oil Stadium)

TV: CBS

Why the Colts can win: The last time the Colts had Anthony Richardson to start a game against the Texans, they won by two scores as he had two rushing touchdowns. Richardson missed the second game between the two, and the Colts fell just short of the surging Texans when Gardner Minshew couldn't hit Tyler Goodson on a dump-off pass to the flats. So, it stands to reason that a dynamic quarterback who can threaten Houston's defense with his arm and legs can make a difference in this game. It should also help that it's the first game of the year for a secondary that needs its full slate of bodies to handle C.J. Stroud.

Why they might not: Stroud exposed the Colts' young secondary in the de facto AFC South championship game last season, when he threw for 264 yards and two touchdowns on 10.2 yards per attempt. He has more to work with this year with the return of Tank Dell and the addition of four-time Pro Bowler Stefon Diggs. Houston also added Danielle Hunter to bookend Will Anderson on the defensive line, which could be enough to harass Richardson into a difficult first start in nearly a calendar year.

Sept. 15: Colts at Packers (Week 2)

Kickoff: 1 p.m. ET (Lambeau Field)

TV: FOX

Why the Colts can win: It's a good time to travel to Lambeau Field, when the weather should pose no issues to this dome team. The duo of Richardson and Jonathan Taylor, with Shane Steichen at the controls, will be new and fresh enough to give fits to a Packers defense with a new coordinator in Jeff Hafley. Though Green Bay's passing game is explosive, it is breaking in a new wave of offensive linemen, including a rookie left tackle in Jordan Morgan playing his second NFL game. That could be ripe for Kwity Paye, Laiatu Latu and Samson Ebukam to close the game.

Why they might not: This game will be the start of a group of entirely new, presumably healthy and far more threatening quarterbacks the Colts have to deal with this season compared to last. Jordan Love hit his stride in the second half last season, throwing 23 touchdowns to three interceptions over the final 10 contests, including two playoff games. It stands to reason that he and the Packers passing game will be a step ahead of where Richardson and the Colts are this early. The Lambeau faithful will also be a task to handle in Richardson's sixth career start.

Sept. 22: Colts vs. Bears (Week 3)

Kickoff: 1 p.m. ET (Lucas Oil Stadium)

TV: CBS

Why the Colts can win: For a change, the Colts get to be the team with the more experienced quarterback. This will be Caleb Williams' second career road start and a tougher road venue than Houston the week prior. It'll take time for the No. 1 pick to build chemistry with DJ Moore, Rome Odunze, Keenan Allen and Cole Kmet, and that lag time might be enough to let Indianapolis' pass rush take over. This could be a game where the Colts lean on the ground game more and allow a rookie to make the crushing mistake.

Why they might not: That's still an absurd collection of passing game talent for the Colts to try to cover in a dome setting. Williams was the No. 1 pick because of his ability to extend the play and beat a pass rush for explosive plays, and this could be a breakout performance for him and Odunze. The Bears defense has also loaded up in Matt Eberflus' third season by adding former AFC South menace safety Kevan Byard and extending Montez Sweat. The Bears might have the more talented roster top to bottom.

The Indianapolis Colts run all over the Pittsburgh Steelers en route to a late-season win in 2023.

Sept. 29: Colts vs. Steelers (Week 4)

Kickoff: 1 p.m. ET (Lucas Oil Stadium)

TV: CBS

Why they Colts can win: The Colts pounded the Steelers in this building a year ago, 30-13, without Richardson or Taylor. Sub them back in and these two offenses could be simply incomparable. Pittsburgh is rolling the dice with either Russell Wilson or Justin Fields under center, but it's quite possible that neither one has a good grasp of the job at this early stage. If Braden Smith can handle T.J. Watt like he did a year ago, the Colts could run on the Steelers like they did in that game, when Trey Sermon and Tyler Goodson combined for 157 yards on 5.6 yards per carry.

Why they might not: The Steelers turned things on right after losing that game last year, when they had Mitchell Trubisky starting and Matt Canada at offensive coordinator and then ditched both. Wilson or Fields should be an upgrade at the most important position, and that could allow George Pickens and Pat Freiermuth expose a Colts secondary that could be going through some attrition with little depth. Watt can still wreck any game, like he did to beat the Colts two years ago in this building.

Oct. 6: Colts at Jaguars (Week 5)

Kickoff: 1 p.m. ET (EverBank Stadium)

TV: CBS

Why they Colts can win: All streaks have to end at some point, right? The Colts haven't won in Jacksonville since 2014, but unlike the past two seasons, this could be the year Indianapolis enters with the clearly better team. The Jaguars faded fast down the stretch last year, and cleaning out the defensive staff might not be enough to save that side of the ball from what Richardson, Taylor, Michael Pittman Jr. and others have rolling by October.

Why they might not: It's in Jacksonville. It's a place where things just tend to spiral for the Colts, and that could happen if those injury concerns form at quarterback, running back or secondary; or just if Trevor Lawrence, Travis Etienne, Christian Kirk, Gabe Davis and Co. get rolling at home like they do against this team.

Oct. 13: Colts at Titans (Week 6)

Kickoff: 1 p.m. ET (Nissan Stadium)

TV: CBS

Why they Colts can win: The Titans figure to be a distant fourth team in the AFC South and one of the worst teams in the AFC as they retool an entire roster under first-year coach Brian Callahan. Derrick Henry is no longer around to run all over the Colts, and without him, the Titans might not have much offensive firepower if Will Levis doesn't take a significant jump in his second season. Tennessee is strapped on defense to try to contend with all the Indianapolis run game can throw its way.

Why they might not: Tennessee always gives Indianapolis a game here, including last year's crazy overtime finish. Some key Titans veterans are still around, such as Harold Landry and Jeffrey Simmons, who can step it up in a divisional slugfest. Callahan did a great job with the Bengals passing game, and if he can have an effect on Levis, the Titans have the weapons to expose the Colts with Calvin Ridley, DeAndre Hopkins and Tyler Boyd.

Michael Pittman Jr. should present a secondary like the Miami Dolphins with plenty of issues this season.

Oct. 20: Colts vs. Dolphins (Week 7)

Kickoff: 1 p.m. ET (Lucas Oil Stadium)

TV: FOX

Why they Colts can win: For all the offensive talent on the Dolphins, they swap out their defensive coordinator every season because they can't match the intensity on that side of the ball. Going on the road in a dome to deal with Steichen, Richardson, Taylor and Pittman could be a recipe for disaster for that unit. This could be a game where we see the cracks of aging on Jalen Ramsey and Kendall Fuller, which would spell trouble for a Miami defense that isn't built as well to stop the run.

Why they might not: Miami's offensive firepower is just so extreme, and it added Odell Beckham Jr. to a receiving corps where Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle already feel impossible to stop. It's as extreme of a mismatch against the flaws of the Colts secondary as Indianapolis will face this season, and the dome setting might make it all the more difficult to get any stops, the way it did against the Saints last season.

Oct. 27: Colts at Texans (Week 8)

Kickoff: 1 p.m. ET (NRG Stadium)

TV: CBS

Why the Colts can win: If Richardson and Taylor can stay healthy, the Colts could really be finding their footing in an explosive offense by this stage of the season. Houston is not a place they've had trouble winning lately, including last year's 31-20 victory. For the firepower the Texans have added, they have massive holes in the bottom third of their roster and injuries could be exposing it near the midpoint of the season.

Why they might not: The Texans could also be the team rolling at this stage with some chemistry built between Stroud and Diggs, and it could be too much for the Colts secondary to handle on the road. Houston fans haven't had a product worth cheering in this building against the Colts in a long time, and this matchup could bring a different energy to the building, especially after last year's close race between these two teams.

Nov. 3: Colts at Vikings (Week 9)

Kickoff: 1 p.m. ET (U.S. Bank Stadium)

TV: CBS

Why they Colts can win: The Vikings are in a total rebuild and will likely be starting a rookie quarterback in JJ McCarthy. This is a game where the Colts pass rush should be able to wreak havoc on a weak offensive line to get in a rookie's head. It adds up to a situation where Richardson could be the much more collected quarterback, and that would be too much on a Vikings defense in an overhaul after losing Danielle Hunter.

Why they might not: Anything can happen on the road in the NFL, including building up a 33-0 halftime lead and losing, like the Colts did here in 2022. Perhaps McCarthy is coming into his own at this stage of the season, in which case he'll have Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison and TJ Hockenson to torment the Colts secondary in a building built for offense.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen will be a major problem for the Indianapolis Colts defense to try to handle at home this season.

Nov. 10: Colts vs. Bills (Week 10)

Kickoff: 1 p.m. ET (Lucas Oil Stadium)

TV: CBS

Why they Colts can win: The Bills are into the salary cap crunch portion of Josh Allen's contract, which meant letting Diggs and Davis walk in free agency this year. Thus, his weapons aren't what we are used to seeing, and it could put too much pressure on a single player to try to win on the road. Buffalo also has a young secondary after moving on from Tre'Davious White, and it could be just what Richardson, Pittman, Josh Downs and others need to have a big midseason performance.

Why they might not: Allen is still the kind of monster quarterback Richardson and the Colts are trying to catch up to. His ability to produce on the ground and extend plays will eventually open up some explosive opportunities, which could be the Colts' Achilles heel again. Ed Oliver, Matt Milano and others still bring enough on defense to make a young Colts passing attack pay if it isn't on point.

Nov. 17: Colts at Jets (Week 11)

Kickoff: 8:25 p.m. ET (MetLife Stadium)

TV: NBC

Why they Colts can win: It's hard to say what state Aaron Rodgers and the Jets offense will be in this late in the season. If the Jets struggle to protect as much as they did last year, it's unlikely Rodgers is healthy and humming, now that he's 40 years old and fresh off an Achilles tear. Either way, this is a game the Colts pass rush can win, and it could be a great time for Latu to flash one of his breakout rookie performances.

Why they might not: Rodgers might have one final run left in him and if so, the Jets have the weapons to give the Colts problems in Garrett Wilson and Mike Williams. The Jets defense is set to be one of the most ferocious in the league with the addition of Javon Kinlaw, and it will be a huge test on the road outdoors for Richardson and the young Colts passing attack.

Nov. 24: Colts vs. Lions (Week 12)

Kickoff: 1 p.m. ET (Lucas Oil Stadium)

TV: FOX

Why they Colts can win: Everything went the Lions' way last season, but this year could expose some more of their secondary concerns. If that happens, a trip to Lucas Oil Stadium late in the season spells trouble if Richardson is in a groove. This could be a game where Adonai Mitchell shows off his absurd measurables or Alec Pierce wins on a couple play-action go-balls as the Lions throw so much attention to trying to stop the multi-headed rushing attack. That would be a task that's too much for Jared Goff to overcome.

Why they might not: The Lions offense is experienced, balanced, deep, explosive and innovative, which is everything the Colts secondary will not want to see in a dome setting. Amon-Ra St. Brown might prove to be as unguardable as DaVante Adams was to this group, and Goff is good enough to shred a team when it can't throw him off his rhythm. Detroit also has the pass rush with Aidan Hutchinson to force Richardson into the kind of mistake that's too much to overcome.

Julian Blackmon's interception helped seal an Indianapolis Colts win over the New England Patriots in Frankfurt, Germany, last season.

Dec. 1: Colts at Patriots (Week 13)

Kickoff: 1 p.m. ET (Gillette Stadium)

TV: CBS

Why they Colts can win: The Patriots will finally be coached by someone other than Bill Belichick, which should give a breather to all of the problems the Colts have found throwing the ball in this matchup the past three seasons. Indianapolis still won this game last year despite Gardner Minshew's worst game, and it could just be a different recipe with Richardson as well as Taylor, who ripped this defense apart to win the 2021 matchup. New England's offense is in major flux with a new coaching staff and rookie quarterback Drake Maye.

Why they might not: Jarrod Mayo was on the defensive staff that presented those problems to the Colts, and he could have another strong game plan to execute at home for a defense that could be hitting a stride this late in the season. If weather plays into this game as often happens in December in Foxboro, that's going to benefit the defensive-minded team that plays all of its home games here over the offensive-minded dome road team.

Dec. 15: Colts at Broncos (Week 15)

Kickoff: 4:25 p.m. ET (Empower Field)

TV: CBS

Why they Colts can win: The Broncos present another offense that is simply in too much flux to realistically match the Colts if they are healthy and building on all that chemistry after 13 games. Time will tell if Bo Nix is a good quarterback, but the odds of him out-dueling Richardson aren't currently all that high. Denver's defense has a number of unrecognizable faces around Patrick Surtain II, and this could be right when the Colts are rolling late in the season with a talented offense that isn't so young anymore.

Why they might not: Denver is still a difficult place to adjust to for a dome team out in altitude. If Surtain can lock up Pittman, the Colts might not have enough else established to go to in the passing game, keeping the score tight. Sean Payton can be a wizard with quarterbacks and it's possible that he has Nix playing confident and free this late in the season, allowing him to dissect a Colts secondary that could be going through its share of attrition again.

Dec. 22: Colts vs. Titans (Week 16)

Kickoff: 1 p.m. ET (Lucas Oil Stadium)

TV: CBS

Why they Colts can win: In all likelihood, the Titans are playing out the string of a long season at this point without any shot at the playoffs on the line. The Colts could be rolling and returning home to take advantage of a divisional team that they've been wanting to beat up on for a few years now. If Latu and JuJu Brents round into form at this stage, it could all be too much for Levis to try to match on the road against an Indianapolis crowd that can smell the postseason within reach.

Why they might not: The Titans have thrown surprising haymakers before and love to play spoilers late in the season within the division, like they did last year to knock the Jaguars out of the playoffs. Levis could have a good deal of experience under his belt by this point, which can still allow Ridley, Hopkins and Boyd to take advantage of a weak secondary.

The Indianapolis Colts will look to score a late-season road win against the New York Giants after falling well short in this matchup in the 2022 season.

Dec. 29: Colts at Giants (Week 17)

Kickoff: TBD (MetLife Stadium)

TV: TBD

Why they Colts can win: This is another late-season matchup where the Colts should be playing for something and the opponent likely will not. The Giants are biding their time with Daniel Jones until they can make a change, and it's possible they already have by this stage. New York's passing attack just doesn't have the horses to contend with a top offense, and it doesn't have Saquon Barkley to lean on for a floor anymore either.

Why they might not: Brian Daboll far overachieved with this offense in 2022 and could have more up his sleeves this season. The Giants did add Malik Nabors to the offense and if he's the next breakout rookie receiver, it'll present something the Colts have a major challenge in stopping with their secondary issues. The addition of Brian Burns also gives New York a player who can wreck the game on the edge, and the Giants could also have weather on their side in a game just before New Year's.

Jan. 5: Colts vs. Jaguars (Week 18)

Kickoff: TBD (Lucas Oil Stadium)

TV: TBD

Why they Colts can win: The game is not in Jacksonville. It's in Indianapolis, where it could be a win to clinch a division or something important, in which case Lucas Oil Stadium will be a raucous environment for an AFC South foe. The Jaguars still have depth issues, and that's likely to be more exposed in the final week of a long season. This would be a perfect moment for Latu to seal an important win for his club to surge into the playoffs.

Why they might not: The Colts had a chance to win and get in at home against an AFC South team in this game last season and fell a little short. It's hard to know what injuries could take place by the time this game arrives, but the Colts need to be healthy at quarterback, running back and wide receiver to maintain the ceiling to win a big game like this. The Jaguars beat them here in Week 1 a year ago, and it could be another day where Lawrence is just too good for a secondary like this to handle.

