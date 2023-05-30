Why Colts are unlikely to be DeAndre Hopkins’ destination

Whenever an All-Pro caliber player hits the market, every team will be doing their research regardless of the odds they have to land him. The latest case comes in the form of star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, who was released last week.

The Indianapolis Colts are looked at as a team in rebuild mode after going 4-12-1 during the 2022 season. It led them to a new head coach in Shane Steichen and a new franchise quarterback in Anthony Richardson, who was selected with the No. 4 overall pick.

While the Colts might have the salary-cap space to theoretically pull off a deal with Hopkins, he would have to agree to the contract first, and it’s unlikely the Colts meet the standards Hopkins is looking for at this stage in his career.

Though anything can happen in the NFL, we shouldn’t expect the Colts to land the big fish in Hopkins. Adding him to the trio of Michael Pittman Jr., Alec Pierce and Josh Downs would be exciting, but it’s not a move we should expect to happen.

Hopkins, who turns 31 years old June 6, is looking to play for a contender. His career up until the stint with Arizona has been defined by shaky quarterback play—he did get two and a half seasons with Deshaun Watson—and it’s likely he wants stability at the position.

While the Colts have stability in the sense that they know who will be the starter, the rookie in Richardson is still developing his game as a passer. Hopkins isn’t wanting to stick around for that to unfold.

Hopkins also likely wants to work with a team that has a strong defense and front office. The Colts essentially check those boxes, but the future of general manager Chris Ballard rests on the shoulders of Richardson’s development so there’s no guarantee he’ll be here for the future.

If Richardson develops quicker than expected, which is a possibility, there’s a good chance the Colts are better than we initially believe. However, it’s impossible to know that until the season actually gets underway.

Hopkins is an exciting talent, and he would be a fun addition to the wide receiver room. But we shouldn’t expect the Colts to be the landing spot for the three-time All-Pro.

