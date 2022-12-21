Why the Colts are starting QB Nick Foles over Matt Ryan

The Indianapolis Colts made another quarterback change this week as Nick Foles will start the Week 16 prime-time game against the Los Angeles Chargers, replacing Matt Ryan.

This is the second time Ryan has been benched this season. It first happened in Week 8 when former head coach Frank Reich named Sam Ehlinger the start for two games before he was fired.

Now, interim head coach Jeff Saturday told the media Wednesday that Foles is expected to be the starter for the final three games of the season, replacing Ryan, who took back the job after Reich was fired.

Though we may not know all of the details that go into the decision, Saturday gave a bit of insight.

“Just didn’t feel like we made enough plays offensively. It’s no secret, we haven’t converted in the red zone and ultimately, you’ve got to make plays in the NFL and we’re not making nearly enough explosive plays and not making plays in the red zone,” said Saturday. “I feel like Nick will give us a better chance to go win these last three games and that’s why we’re heading that way.”

This is technically the third quarterback that has been named the starter under Saturday. In the initial press conference, they said Ehlinger would be the starter before Ryan wound up serving that role before the game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Saturday isn’t wrong about the lack of explosive plays from the offense. They continue to be one of the league’s worst units overall, but the lack of explosiveness and downfield passing attack has rendered that phase of the game useless.

In terms of rushes of 10 yards or more and passes of 20 yards or more, the Colts rank as the sixth-worst offense in the NFL, per Marcus Mosher of Raiders Wire.

Most big plays through Week 15 of the 2022 NFL season: pic.twitter.com/robv02wLuY — Marcus Mosher (@Marcus_Mosher) December 20, 2022

It has been clear that Ryan’s lack of arm strength and the fact that he’s constantly under pressure has led to an extremely conservative passing game. It also doesn’t help that the Colts have the youngest offensive play-caller in the NFL currently in the form of Parks Frazier, who took over the role after Reich was fired.

The hope is that Foles will be able to provide a bit more of a spark with the downfield passing, but that would entail the offensive line sustaining blocks long enough for the routes to develop, which has been a key issue this season.

Even though Foles hasn’t had much preparation—this will be his first week with the starting offense in practice—Saturday believes his career speaks for itself in terms of handling this situation.

“He’s come in at different times in his career and has been fantastic. Obviously, back in Philly – a couple of different times honestly in Philly. I have no doubt. He stays prepared,” Saturday said of Foles.

We’ll see if the switch provides any kind of spark for the passing game, but it can’t really get any worse. It can stay the same, which may be the most likely outcome. But it’s hard to have a less explosive offense than what the Colts have had this season.

