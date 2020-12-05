Why the Colts signed Ryan Allen to replace Rigoberto Sanchez

Kevin Hickey
·2 min read

The Indianapolis Colts had to find a new punter after it was revealed that Rigoberto Sanchez was to undergo surgery to remove a cancerous tumor this week. This led to the Colts signing veteran Ryan Allen to the practice squad.

Fortunately, the prognosis with Sanchez is “very positive” as head coach Frank Reich put it this week. But the Colts still need a temporary replacement at punter until Sanchez can come back.

So they signed the veteran Allen, and Reich gave a bit of an explanation as to what they saw in him. Part of it has to do with his holding ability.

“He’s a real good holder, just having a chance to watch him up close today get a number of holds. He looked really good,” Reich said Friday. “Obviously, he’s held a bunch so – there is still that little bit of at the beginning of the week or when he first gets here, get with Rod (Rodrigo Blankenship), get the particulars for how Rod likes the ball placed, get a feel for Rod’s pre-snap routine so to speak – so the timing and the rhythm and everything feels good. Real smart guy, just came in like a pro and I think we’re all systems go.”

It isn’t clear how long the Colts will be without Sanchez. As of this writing, he’s still on the active roster. But he could be loved to the Non-Football Injury (NFI) list if they wanted to make room for Allen for the remainder of the season.

But that remains to be seen. Instead, the Colts will be rolling with the veteran punter as Indy looks to make a playoff push with five games remaining.

List

Colts vs. Texans: Key matchups to watch in Week 13

Latest Stories

  • Texas prep player faces assault charge, team out of playoffs

    A Texas high school football player who ran onto the field and blindsided a referee who had ejected him from a game was charged with assault Friday and his team has been taken out of the playoffs. Senior defensive lineman Emmanuel Duron of Edinburg High School appeared in municipal court after being charged with class A assault, a misdemeanor, according to court administrator Maribel Velasquez. A judge set a $10,000 bond for the 18-year-old Duron, who remained jailed Friday afternoon.

  • Report: Cristie Kerr and caddie taken to hospital after golf cart accident

    Cristie Kerr and her caddie were injured in a "serious" golf cart accident on Friday morning at the Volunteers of America Classic.

  • Doc Rivers says he specifically told Sixers front office not to sign his son Austin

    The Sixers did trade for their coach's son-in-law, though.

  • Arizona high school whips out preposterous trick play in final game of the season

    The "Dipsy Do for 2" had the entire defense fooled.

  • Spence beats Garcia, keeps titles in 1st fight since crash

    Errol Spence Jr. skipped a tune-up in his first fight since a car crash that almost derailed his promising career. Spence defended his WBC and IBF welterweight championships, looking sharp in a unanimous decision over Danny Garcia on Saturday night by controlling the pace almost from the start in another defense on his home turf. Judges Steve Weisfeld and Barry Lindenman scored it 116-112, with Tim Cheatham giving Spence a decided 117-111 edge at the home of the Dallas Cowboys, the NFL team that has adopted the 2012 U.S. Olympian and rising star.

  • Jadeveon Clowney out for season

    Just before the start of the season, multiple teams were trying to acquire defensive end Jadeveon Clowney, and when the Titans signed him, it was viewed as a very big move. It hasn’t worked out that way. Clowney has had a disappointing season and is now done for the year after knee surgery, Ian Rapoport [more]

  • Seahawks try out two quarterbacks and a former quarterback

    The Seahawks have two quarterbacks on the active roster and one on the practice squad. They could be looking for a quarantine quarterback. On Saturday, Seattle tried out J.T. Barrett (pictured), Alex McGough, and Tyree Jackson. Although Jackson is listed as a tight end, he entered the league as a curiously-hyped quarterback who went undrafted [more]

  • Report: Pittsburgh Steelers-Washington Football Team won’t air nationally on FOX

    Where will you have to be to get the Steelers-Washington game on a FOX affiliate?

  • Tom Brady has heartfelt message for LeGarrette Blount after RB announces retirement

    Tom Brady responded to former Patriots running back LeGarrette Blount's retirement announcement with a thoughtful message.

  • Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger questionable vs Washington

    The Steelers game status report is nothing but bad news for Pittsburgh.

  • WATCH: Ed Orgeron after 55-17 loss to Alabama

    Watch Ed Orgeron's press conference after Alabama's 55-17 victory over LSU. RelatedGame MVPs from Alabama's win over LSU Post Game Stats: Alabama 55, LSU 17 Saban after 55-17 route over ...

  • Richard Sherman says he’s not likely to return to the 49ers in 2021

    San Francisco cornerback Richard Sherman is set to become a free agent in March, and he thinks he’s unlikely to return to the 49ers. Sherman said he would like to stay but thinks the numbers probably won’t work out with the 49ers, who will have a lot of free agents who will need to either [more]

  • Michigan football pessimistic about playing Ohio State game as COVID-19 details emerge

    Michigan Wolverines scheduled to play Ohio State football on Dec. 12. But with more COVID-19 cases expected, there's pessimism the game will happen.

  • Caeleb Dressel eyes 20-second barrier in controversial swimsuit

    Caeleb Dressel could become the first swimmer to break 20 seconds in the 50m freestyle (short course), wearing a now-banned swimsuit.

  • Kendrick Perkins calls Paul George 'cowardly' for Doc Rivers criticism

    Former Celtics big man Kendrick Perkins ripped Paul George for his recent harsh criticism of Doc Rivers.

  • Giants announce string of roster moves, signaling Colt McCoy is all but certain to start vs. Seahawks

    With Daniel Jones officially listed as doubtful with the game as he recovers from a hamstring injury, it’s looked all week like McCoy would get the start.

  • No. 4 Clemson beats Va. Tech, sets up Notre Dame rematch

    The Tigers book a trip to the ACC Championship against the Fighting Irish.

  • Detroit Lions predictions vs. Chicago Bears: Who wins and why

    Free Press sports writers make their predictions for the Detroit Lions game at the Chicago Bears on Sunday (1 p.m., Fox).

  • Dana White says Yoel Romero is the first of about 60 UFC fighter cuts coming by year’s end

    UFC president Dana White, following Saturday's UFC Vegas 16 in Las Vegas, explained the recent decision to cut top five ranked middleweight Yoel Romero loose from the roster. "Yoel has lost four of his last five. He’s 44 years old," White said. That wasn't the biggest news related to Romero, however, as White indicated that the multiple-time title challenger was just the first of numerous cuts coming by year's end. "It’s not just Yoel. We’re going to go through some serious cuts here at the end of the year. We’re probably going to have 60 cuts before the first of the year," White said. "Our roster is very inflated right now. We’re going to have some big cuts coming before the end of the year. You’re going to see a lot of names going here in the next several weeks." White acknowledged that, while the cuts are necessary to pare down the roster, the UFC is still having one of its best years ever. And this in the midst of the global coronavirus pandemic. At the UFC Vegas 16 press conference, White also discussed some of the stellar performances of the night and also discussed at length the increasing instances of bouts being canceled because of COVID-19. (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube) TRENDING > Jordan Leavitt’s knockout slam earns UFC Vegas 16 performance bonus

  • AP source: Oklahoma's Beamer to take over Gamecocks

    Shane Beamer is returning to South Carolina, this time as head football coach. A source close to the search told The Associated Press on Saturday night that Beamer will be hired and take over the program run the past five seasons by Will Muschamp. Muschamp was let go last month with three games remaining in the season.