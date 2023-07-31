Why Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson is missing a training camp practice

Indianapolis Colts rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson was ruled out of Monday's training camp practice after having a procedure to "correct his nasal septum," the team posted on social media.

Richardson could return to practice Tuesday.

Richardson, the No. 4 overall pick in April's NFL Draft, has been sharing first-team reps with Gardner Minshew.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson misses practice with nasal issue