Round 1 from Kiawah Island:

PGA Championship leaderboard: Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas among early starters in Round 1

Why the Colts are not trade suitors for Julio Jones

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Kevin Hickey
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

As much fun as it would be to see the Indianapolis Colts acquire Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones in a trade, there are several reasons a deal like this won’t come to fruition.

The Colts are a young team but one that is entering a potential window to win now depending on the progress of new quarterback Carson Wentz. Jones’ talent would help indubitably if he’s healthy. This will lead to many media outlets listing the Colts as suitors for the freakish wide receiver.

Even with that, the acquisition would be impractical and potentially even impossible for a few reasons.

Here’s why the Colts are not trade suitors for the legendary wide receiver:

It's not a Chris Ballard move

AP Photo/Zach Bolinger

Yes, Ballard traded a first-round pick for DeForest Buckner, who had just turned 26 years old and went on to earn his first. All-Pro nod. He signed Philip Rivers to a one-year, $25 million deal. He sent picks over for quarterback Carson Wentz and took on the remainder of his contract. But trading for Jones is a bit of a different animal. The typically conservative Ballard isn't afraid to make a big move, but an acquisition like this would come somewhat from left field. Jones, who has given elite production up until 2020, is 32 years old and coming off of an injury-marred campaign. Ballard will make necessary moves but this one would state that the Colts are ready to compete for the Super Bowl. Even Ballard himself admitted this offseason the roster isn't ready for that yet.

They (likely) don't have the cap space

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Any team trading for Jones will not only have to give up potentially premium draft capital, but they will also have to absorb his $15.3 million salary-cap hit for the 2021 season. According to Over The Cap, the Colts currently sit with $17.8 million in salary-cap space. https://twitter.com/ColtscapKyle/status/1395371093154832387 With extensions looming for linebacker Darius Leonard and right tackle Braden Smith, the Colts are going to have to work some magic in the cap department. They can't extend their key players and trade for Jones while taking on his cap hit. All of that in addition to giving up draft capital, which we know Ballard is hesitant to do.

The Draft Capital

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

As stated above, the Colts would have to give up draft capital in order to get Jones on the roster. They are already likely without a first-round pick in 2022, assuming Carson Wentz meets the conditions of the trade. At best, the Colts don't have a second-round pick in 2022. Bleacher Report suggested the Colts should trade a 2022 third-round pick and a 2023 second-round pick in order to get Jones. Ballard was already itching to get more picks during the 2021 draft. It's hard to see him giving up more future draft capital in order to get maybe two years out of Jones on a roster that he said isn't ready to make a run just yet. Ballard should be expected to gain more future capital, not give it away.

Conclusion

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Trading for Jones would be fun in a vacuum and his talent would certainly help the Colts likely for the next two seasons if he stays healthy, which isn't a guarantee given his age. The Colts like to build through the draft. They will make a move when they feel it's worthy in value, but it's hard to see that working in the favor of Indy when it comes to trading for Jones. Ballard would have to give up more draft capital while taking on Jones' salary, which may not be possible with key extensions coming up. Jones is an elite player and still could produce at that level if healthy. He's one of the best wide receivers to ever play the game. Just don't expect the Colts to bring him in even though they will likely be listed as a potential suitor.

1

1

1

1

Recommended Stories

  • Padraig Harrington suggests Sergio Garcia and Ian Poulter are shoo-ins for Ryder Cup picks

    Europe captain Padraig Harrington has revealed Sergio Garcia “nearly needs to lose a limb” to miss out on a wildcard for September’s Ryder Cup and that Ian Poulter is “not far behind” as he considers his three picks for Whistling Straits. Harrington also believes that the top nine in the Europe standings “look pretty well set” to qualify automatically. The Irishman’s comments before Thursday’s first round of the USPGA Championship here at the Ocean Course, are bound to raise a few eyebrows in the camps of Justin Rose, Francesco Molinari, Henrik Stenson, Danny Willett and reigning Open champion, Shane Lowry. As a supposed Europe stalwart who is only a few places off the automatic berths, Rose could feel especially shocked to hear he could essentially be in a dogfight for one spot. Meanwhile, rookies such as Bob MacIntyre and Matt Wallace must now believe they require dramatic headway in the last few months of the points race to make it by right. Speaking candidly to Telegraph Sport, Harrington said: “If you look at the team, the top nine guys are well up there. Yes, from now on it is double points [per qualifying event], the reason being that if someone plays well, form will be rewarded, but only one guy is going to play their way in at most. “I would say the experienced players will now be playing to impress and the rookies should know they have to play their way in. “If you look at the guys who aren’t in, it would be a very odd decision to overlook Sergio and Poulter so that doesn’t leave very much does it? Which is difficult. Justin is the perfect example. He showed at Augusta [where he finished seventh] that he likes the big event. And what if Frankie starts playing well? “You got four or five Ryder Cup players in contention. Sergio will nearly need to lose a limb not to be picked and Poulter is not far behind him. Nobody is guaranteed a pick, but, well, you have to think with Sergio and Ian…” Garcia is currently in 13th in the standings and with his status as the match’s all-time record point scorer, it would, indeed, be difficult to envisage the Spaniard being denied a 10th appearance.

  • Katlyn Chookagian denies tapout claims at UFC 262, calls out Alexa Grasso

    Katlyn Chookagian addresses claims of having tapped out in UFC 262 bout against Viviane Araujo.

  • Conor McGregor reacts to Charles Oliveira’s UFC 262 title win, teases fight

    Conor McGregor appears to be targeting new champ Charles Oliveira after UFC 262.

  • Oliveria KOs Chandler to claim UFC lightweight crown

    Brazilian Charles Oliveira mounted a superb comeback to score a second-round knockout victory over American Michael Chandler to win the UFC lightweight title in the main event of UFC 262 in Houston, Texas on Saturday. Fighting for the title left vacant by the retirement of Khabib Nurmagomedov last October, Oliveira escaped an early guillotine choke attempt and took Chandler's back, but the 35-year-old former Bellator champion was able to escape and land a string of powerful punches to leave Oliveria hanging on at the end of the first frame. He collected himself in the break and came out strong again, dropping Chandler with a sweet left hook and following up with powerful strikes to force referee Dan Miragliotta to call a halt to the contest 19 seconds into the second round.

  • Dana White uncertain of Tony Ferguson’s future after UFC 262: ‘Time gets us all’

    Tony Ferguson's future is wrapped in mystery after he suffered his third straight loss at UFC 262.

  • Blind greens, brutal rough and sadistic bunkers: My hardest 10 Major courses

    South Carolina coastal layout Kiawah Island plays host to this week's USPGA Championship and could play as the longest course in major championship history. It promises to be a stiff test if the breeze picks up off the Atlantic ocean but how does it compare with the rest of the world's toughest courses? James Corrigan picks the 10 tracks which give the world's best sleepless nights. 10. Augusta National (Georgia. Masters: 1934-present) Next to Muirfield and perhaps Turnberry, the home of The Masters is the best course on the majors rota. When it was soft last November, Dustin Johnson made it look far too compliant with his record 20-under winning total. The faster conditions last month kept Hideki Matsuyama to 10-under. Demanding, unique and stunningly beautiful. 9. Royal Birkdale (Eng. Open: 1954, ’61, ’65, ’71, ’76, ’83, ’91, ’98. 2008, ’17) The best course in England is also the toughest if Mother Nature is in a links type of mood. Rolling through the dunes, the layout offers the complete challenge and the fact its Open winners include Palmer, Watson, Trevino, Harrington and Spieth - from a TV transport compound in 2017 - is no coincidence. If a links can be described as fair then this is it. Until the wind gets up and the rain plays tag-team like it did in 2008. Then it is cruel. 8. Olympic Club (San Fran. US Open: 1955, ’66, ’87, 98, 2012) The Lake Course in San Francisco staged the 1955 US Open, which many believe presented the toughest post-war major challenge. Little-known Jack Fleck famously shocked Ben Hogan that week, prevailing in a 36-hole play-off after both finished the regulation 72 holes in seven-over. The rough can be brutal, which is a problem as the fairways are tight. The slick, undulating greens only add to the torture. 7. Shinnecock Hills (NY. US Open: 1896, 1986, ’95, 2004, ’18) This brilliant Long Island layout really does need tricking up as the USGA stupidly did on the weekend of the 2004 US Open. Annoyed with the comparatively low scores of the first rounds, the officials neglected to water the greens and lost them, the par three seventh proving particularly farcical. If it is windy, then be prepared to be attacked from all directions.

  • Top plays from Los Angeles Lakers vs. Golden State Warriors

    Top plays from Los Angeles Lakers vs. Golden State Warriors, 05/19/2021

  • Cycling-Lafay wins stage eight of Giro d'Italia as Ewan abandons race

    Frenchman Lafay, 25, was among a group of nine in the breakaway on the final climb of the 170km stage and held off a late surge from Eolo-Kometa's Francesco Gavazzi who finished second with Team DSM's Nikias Arndt third. "I spent a lot of energy already in the first part of the stage to get into the breakaway," Lafay said. Groupama-FDJ's Attila Valter retained the leader's pink jersey with none of the general classification contenders losing time as they crossed the line in the same group.

  • 2021 NBA first-round playoff previews: (3) Denver Nuggets vs. (6) Portland Trail Blazers

    The Western Conference’s third-seeded Denver Nuggets and sixth-seeded Portland Trail Blazers meet in the first round of the 2021 NBA playoffs. It is a rematch of a first-round series the Blazers won in 2019, 4-3.

  • The Daily Sweat: Wizards have been very good against the spread, and the Celtics have not

    The Celtics are favored, but maybe they shouldn't be.

  • Rapper J. Cole makes Basketball Africa League debut with own music in warm-ups

    J. Cole is expected to play a handful of games for the Rwanda team.

  • Michael Chandler forges ahead ‘with complete disregard to previous failures’ after UFC 262

    Leave it to Michael Chandler to handle his most high-profile loss to date with a tremendous amount of class.

  • WNBA opening game between Fever and Liberty saw ratings increase of 27% on NBA TV

    Basketball fans couldn't wait to see Sabrina Ionescu and the Liberty on opening night.

  • Rory MacDonald vs. Gleison Tibau headlines 2021 PFL 5 on June 17

    Rory MacDonald will serve as the headliner for his second straight PFL event.

  • UFC 262 results: Andrea Lee taps Antonina Shevchenko to snap three-fight losing skid

    Andrea Lee puts an end to her three-fight skid at UFC 262.

  • NBA playoff tracker: Lakers and Warriors set for play-in matchup

    The play-in tournament is set to start Tuesday night with four Eastern Conference teams squaring off.

  • A history of first-four sweeps by a single NASCAR Cup Series team

    Sunday’s Drydene 400 marked just the fourth time in NASCAR Cup Series history that the top four finishers all came from the same organization, with Alex Bowman leading the charge for the Hendrick Motorsports fleet at Dover International Speedway. RELATED: Official results | At-track photos: Dover It has been a rare occurrence, happening only twice in […]

  • Soccer-Cantona joins Shearer, Henry in Premier League's Hall of Fame

    Cantona won four league titles in five seasons at United, scoring 70 goals in 156 league appearances for the Old Trafford club. The Frenchman, who also won the 1991-92 First Division title with Leeds United, retired in May 1997 aged 30.

  • The Daily Sweat: Can Russell Westbrook and the Wizards bounce back vs. the Pacers?

    While the Washington Wizards and Indiana Pacers meet in a win-or-go-home game, the PGA Championship is also underway in South Carolina.

  • Christos Giagos chokes Sean Soriano unconscious at UFC 262, calls out Donald Cerrone

    Watch Christos Giagos kick off UFC 262 with a nasty submission.