Why Colts fans should be excited Kwity Paye

The Indianapolis Colts added edge defender Kwity Paye with the No. 21 overall pick.

The Colts now added an edge defender in Michigan Wolvernines’ Kwity Paye. During his time in Ann Arbor, he played in 38 games with 20 starts. In 2020, Paye played and started four games. Over his career, Paye accumulated 97 total tackles, 23.5 tackles for loss, and 11.5 sacks.

The Colts add Kwity Paye to a group of pass rushers that include Al-Quadin Muhammad, Tyquan Lewis, Ben Banogu, and Kemoko Turay. Paye will likely start out as a rotational piece in the pass rush.