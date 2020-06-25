Unless Collin McHugh is a big spender, his wallet won't be lighter after the 2020 season than it is now.

The Boston Red Sox pitcher was one of several major league pitchers in a unique position: His 2020 contract, originally for $600,000 guaranteed, was prorated to $222,222 for Major League Baseball's 60-game season.

That's less than the $286,500 advance every MLB player with a guaranteed contract received in March, which means McHugh in theory would owe the Red Sox about $64,000 this year.

Get the latest news and analysis on all of your teams from NBC Sports Boston by downloading the My Teams App

In practice, though, McHugh won't have to pay up, based on a report Thursday from The Athletic's Evan Drellich:

Players who received an advance in April and May that is total to more than their prorated salary during the 2020 season do *not* have to pay anything back. Teams get their money back from a joint fund between the MLB and the MLBPA. — Evan Drellich (@EvanDrellich) June 25, 2020

Per Drellich, players in McHugh's position -- i.e. any MLB player making less than $774,000 this season on a guaranteed deal -- are off the hook, with teams drawing from an MLB-MLB Players Association "joint fund" to recoup their losses.

That's good news for the veteran right-hander, who came over from the Houston Astros in March and still is rehabbing from a non-surgical elbow procedure he had this offseason.

It's also a good sign for baseball, which still has several issues to hash out as it attempts to play the 2020 season but seemingly isn't getting hung up on contractual nuances like this one.

If all goes to plan, the Red Sox and MLB's 29 other teams will begin training camp July 1 in preparation for a July 23 or 24 start to the 2020 season.

Why Collin McHugh doesn't have to pay Red Sox this season, per report originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston