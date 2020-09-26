Why college football players are wearing the No. 0 originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

If you were watching college football on Saturday, you may have noticed something unusual on the jerseys of a few players: the number 0.

And if you were wondering if the number was jarring only because you hadn’t noticed it in the past, no need to worry, it’s new to everyone.

So why has No. 0 suddenly surfaced as a choice for players?

It’s due to a recommendation in February by the NCAA Football Rules Committee in response to the “popularity of single-digit numbers.”

"We do recognize that there’s this excitement and desire for student-athletes to wear a single-digit number," Steve Shaw, the NCAA national coordinator of officials, said at the time. "We anticipate that there’s going to be a lot of excitement for who’s going to be the first player to wear zero at their institution."

The change was approved in April by the Playing Rules Oversight Panel.

Kansas State linebacker Elijah Sullivan, Oklahoma defensive back Woodi Washington and Texas defensive lineman DeMarvion Overshown are among some of the players now sporting the number.