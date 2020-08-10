Why college football is the perfect storm for Covid-19

The college football season is less than a month from kicking off on campuses across the US, but there are still more questions than answers surrounding player health and safety amid a coronavirus pandemic that on Sunday surpassed 5m confirmed cases nationwide, equal to one in 66 Americans.

The University of Connecticut, which competes independent of any league affiliation in the NCAA’s top-flight Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS), became the first major program to cancel its 2020 season on Wednesday. Then came the entire Mid-American Conference, which on Saturday became the first FBS league to pull the plug on all fall sports, including football.

But the 65 schools representing the sport’s five wealthiest conferences – the Pac-12, Southeastern, Big Ten, Big 12 and Atlantic Coast – were as of Monday morning moving forward with modified schedules of at least 10 games starting as soon as 5 September.

What’s the problem? They’re all young, healthy athletes

University presidents, athletics directors and conference commissioners have relied on statistics that suggest the odds of a college-aged athlete dying from Covid-19 are extremely low, but safety is not that straightforward when the long-term effects of this novel coronavirus remain unknown.

Many football players, particularly those who play on the offensive and defensive lines, are in a higher risk category due to their body mass index, which may explain why linemen accounted for nearly half of the 66 NFL players who opted out of the forthcoming season before last week’s deadline. Additionally, nearly two-thirds of the player pool at the collegiate level are drawn from minority communities that have been disproportionately affected by Covid-19.

And a mounting number of cases involving athletes are driving home the reality that even young and fit are at risk. Sports Illustrated quoted a team doctor who was aware of 10 Covid-related heart issues on college football teams. Same for 27-year-old Boston Red Sox ace Eduardo Rodríguez, who thought he had recovered after testing positive in early July, only to be shut down for the season after he was diagnosed with myocarditis, an inflammation of the heart that has been found at a high rate in recovered coronavirus patients.

What preventative measures can be taken?

Not a whole lot, aside from the rewriting the rule book to a point where the game would be fundamentally unrecognizable. Dr Anthony Fauci, the US’s top infectious disease expert, has described football as a “perfect setup” for spreading Covid-19 due to the full-contact nature of the sport on every play.

“This is a respiratory virus, so it’s going to be spread by shedding [the] virus,” Fauci told NBC in May. The problem with virus shedding is that if I have it in my nasopharynx, and it sheds and I wipe my hand against my nose – now it’s on my hand. You see, then I touch my chest or my thigh, then it’s on my chest or my thigh for at least a few hours. Sweat as such won’t transmit it. But if people are in such close contact as football players are on every single play, then that’s the perfect setup for spreading.

“I would think that if there is an infected football player on the field – a middle linebacker, a tackle, whoever it is it – as soon as they hit the next guy, the chances are that they will be shedding virus all over that person.”

And the sheer size of football rosters and facility requirements make the isolated “bubble” setups that have so for worked for the NBA, WNBA, Major League Soccer and National Women’s Soccer League impractical.

If outbreaks are inevitable, why play at all?

You guessed it: money.

The more than 50 public universities in the Power Five conferences generated $4.1bn in revenue in the 2019 fiscal year – an average of more than $78m per program. That’s more than 60% of those schools’ combined total operating revenues, according to USA Today.

While large chunks of that revenue are derived from lucrative broadcasting deals and apparel contracts that enrich schools and coaches directly, it has a trickle-down effect on smaller programs, many of which depend on guarantee or “paycheck” road games early in the season to fund their entire athletics programs.

