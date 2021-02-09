Why Colin Cowherd is 'pulling for' 49ers-Sam Darnold trade this offseason

Why Cowherd is 'pulling for' 49ers trading for QB Darnold originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

If you take anything away from this blog, let it be this: FS1’s Colin Cowherd is a huge Sam Darnold fan.

So when CBS Sports' Jason La Canfora reported Sunday that 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan also was "very high" on the quarterback, Cowherd was elated.

If the reports are true — Sam Darnold deserves Kyle Shanahan — after what he endured w the Jets. Not supposed to be a fan but I’m pulling for that. — Colin Cowherd (@ColinCowherd) February 7, 2021

La Canfora also stopped by 95.7 The Game on Tuesday and doubled down on his reporting, saying he believes Shanahan could want to buy low on a potential top-end talent and value play in Darnold.

“That’s kind of what it’s all about,” La Canfora said. “You want to buy low, right? You want to buy low, and sell high and in this case, they wouldn’t necessarily be selling high with Jimmy G, but would this trade be all that different for what they did for Garoppolo?”

49ers fans — how would you feel?

GIFs only pic.twitter.com/1OaweN55Gk — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) February 9, 2021

Back in October of 2017, the 49ers acquired Jimmy G from the New England Patriots in exchange for a 2018 second-round draft pick.

Since then, despite helping bring the team to Super Bowl LIV, Garoppolo's injuries have forced him to be MIA for a majority of games. When Garoppolo is healthy, however, the 49ers tend to win. His injury history and apparent ceiling have led to speculation about whether Garoppolo will return as the team’s quarterback in 2021.

La Canfora also believes if a trade of this nature were to come to fruition, the 49ers wouldn’t have to pay Darnold big money upfront.

“I don’t think you have to pay him right away at all,” La Canfora added. “You could put him firmly in ‘prove it’ mode.”

Darnold is scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent after the 2021 season.

Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, who cited league sources, “multiple teams” have reached out to express interest in the Jets’ No. 3 overall pick in the 2018 draft.

If Darnold came to the Bay Area, he'd be a part of a high-powered 49ers offense with targets like wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk and tight end George Kittle.

And at least we know if Darnold does come to the 49ers, Cowherd more than likely will buy a jersey.

