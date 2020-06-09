Why Colin Cowherd is now comparing Carson Wentz to Russell Wilson

Fox Sports hot take artist Colin Cowherd has a hot-and-cold reputation among sports fans, but he's earned Eagles fans' begrudging respect over the years for his continued defense of Carson Wentz.

On Tuesday, Cowherd decided to relaunch his defense of Wentz, this time because Wentz went No. 11 overall in a theoretical league-wide draft.

In Cowherd's eyes, Wentz should've been top three behind Patrick Mahomes and Russell Wilson, which is high praise:

"Sometimes I think with Carson Wentz I'm misspelling his name when I Google him... I don't get the pushback." - @ColinCowherd pic.twitter.com/J8tiuuoJ1m — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) June 9, 2020

And Cowherd actually took that praise one step further: the way he sees it, Wentz is on a Wilson-like career path.

Here's Cowherd's take, in his own words:

I take pride in spotting quarterback talent early. I did it with Russell Wilson three and four years ago. I said, 'Folks, stop it. It's not the Seahawks' defense. It's not Pete Carroll, it's not Marshawn Lynch. Russell Wilson is the secret sauce for this near-dynasty.' I don't get the Carson Wentz pushback. [...] He is the player in the league now - because I think people came around on Andrew Luck, I think they've come around on Russell Wilson, he has not just me but dozens of backers - Wentz is the new Russell Wilson. He's good. Stop it. He's the only guy in the league where, you watch Patrick Mahomes, and you can see Wentz.

Considering the Eagles wanted to draft Wilson, and even let not drafting him influence one of their picks this year, the idea of Wentz becoming a consistent and uniquely elite franchise QB like Wilson is probably music to the organization's ears.

Story continues

(And a Mahomes reference doesn't hurt.)

But does comparing Wentz to Wilson make any sense?

I kind of think it does.

Let's take a look at Wilson's first four years in the NFL:

Completion percentage: 64.7%

TDs: 106 (1.65 per game)

INTs: 34 (0.53 per game)

Yards per attempt: 8.1

Yards per game: 218.3









And now let's take a look at Wentz after four years:

Completion percentage: 63.8%

TDs: 97 (1.73 per game)

INTs: 35 (0.62 per game)

Yards per attempt: 6.9

Yards per game: 253.4









Those are pretty close numbers.

Wentz has been slightly less accurate, has thrown slightly more touchdowns *and* slightly more interceptions per game, and has averaged more yards per game on fewer yards per attempt.

You have to give Wilson the edge for efficiency's sake, but only slightly. They two are pretty close.

The comparison starts to fade away when it comes to Wilson's rushing numbers (411 attempts, 2,430 yards, 12 TDs) vs. Wentz's rushing numers (206 attempts, 785 yards, 3 TDs), but when he's healthy, Wentz's mobility and general elusiveness are certainly Wilson-esque.

If Wentz returns to his 2017 form this season - entirely likely with a vastly improved wide receiving corps and the strides he showed last season - I'd imagine Cowherd will gleefully point to this offseason take for quite some time.

As will Eagles fans.

Subscribe and rate the Eagle Eye podcast:

Apple Podcasts / Google Play / Stitcher / Spotify / Art19



Click here to download the MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Flyers, Sixers and Phillies games easily on your device.

More on the Eagles

Why Colin Cowherd is now comparing Carson Wentz to Russell Wilson originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia