Why Colin Cowherd would hire 49ers' Kyle Shanahan to coach his NFL team

There currently are 32 NFL franchises, and for the vast majority of us, at no point during our lives will we have any chance of owning one of them.

But, forget reality. What if you were able to purchase a team? Who would you hire as head coach?

Fox Sports' Colin Cowherd gave his answer to that question Wednesday, but first established the five criteria by which he would form his list of the top 10 coaches he'd want to lead his franchise. They were:

1. Age does not matter

2. Easy to work with

3. The less controversy, the better

4. Innovative thinker

5. Relates to players









Based on those criteria, Cowherd landed on 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan as his top choice (h/t 49ers Web Zone).

10.

9.

8. Lincoln Riley

7. Brian Flores

6.

5.

4.

3.

2. Sean McDermott

1. @ColinCowherd lists the Top 10 coaches he would hire if he bought a franchise: pic.twitter.com/OphRmd2cUO

















— Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) July 1, 2020

"I know he has had a couple of Super Bowl moments you don't love," Cowherd explained Wednesday on "The Herd," "but I think San Francisco was right. I think he's intense. I think he has got the lineage from his dad (Mike Shanahan). I think he has a system, but he is nimble enough to manipulate the system and listen to (general manager) John Lynch and others. I think he's obsessively driven, which is probably most of these guys.

"But if I start my franchise today, I get the (experience from his) dad, I get him, I get playoff experience, and I also think he has got a chip on his shoulder because he thinks he should have won that Super Bowl last year. And he thinks he should have won that Atlanta Super Bowl against New England when he was the [offensive coordinator]."

Though the 49ers don't have new owners, they clearly share similar feelings about Shanahan, having just recently signed him to a six-year contract extension. He led San Francisco to a nine-win improvement this past season, and already has made it clear the expectation is to get back to the Super Bowl for a second straight year.

Should the 49ers accomplish that goal -- and prove victorious in Super Bowl LV -- what few criticisms there are of Shanahan no longer would be valid.

For reference, here is Cowherd's full list:

1. Kyle Shanahan, San Francisco 49ers

2. Sean McDermott, Buffalo Bills

3. Doug Pederson, Philadelphia Eagles

4. Sean McVay, Los Angeles Rams

5. John Harbaugh, Baltimore Ravens

6. Matt Nagy, Chicago Bears

7. Brian Flores, Miami Dolphins

8. Lincoln Riley, Oklahoma Sooners

9. Urban Meyer, formerly Ohio State Buckeyes

10. Mike Tomlin, Pittsburgh Steelers



















