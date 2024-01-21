Why Coby White is the Chicago Bulls’ future superstar

Coby White is the Chicago Bulls‘ future superstar, at least, if you ask some NBA analysts. The Bulls floor general has, over the last 10 Chicago games, put up an impressive 22 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 5 assists per game, hinting at All-Star level production if surrounded with the right sort of talent to maximize his skills.

With an elite work ethic that has helped him capitalize on opportunities like the recent injury to Zach LaVine that opened up a larger role for White, the Bulls guard is worth the gamble to build around to some. His ball handling, shooting from deep, finishing at the rim, and passing have also all improved this season.

One such believer in White’s future with Chicago is the host of the “Let’s Talk Bulls” podcast, Chi-Town Quentin.

Check out the clip embedded above to get his take on why the Bulls’ future star is Coby White.

