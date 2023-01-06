Why this coach says Michigan, MSU basketball rivalry even more intense up close

Michigan basketball assistant coach Phil Martelli has been involved in college hoops for the better part of four decades.

A Philadelphia native, most of his career has been spent in Pennsylvania; he was on staff at St. Joseph's for 35 years, first as an assistant (1985-95) then as the head coach (1995-2019). Even then, Martelli knew the Michigan vs. Michigan State rivalry was a big deal because of when the games occurred: usually nationally televised on a playoff football weekend.

But for as much as he'd watched the rivalry from afar, he didn't truly understand just how deep it was until he arrived in Ann Arbor in the fall of 2019.

"It’s much more amped up than I had the idea of," he said via zoom on Friday morning. "It’s palpable. And it’s not just about these players, on that day, former players come back and this is what they talk about."

The next installment of the biggest rivalry in the state takes place at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Breslin Center in East Lansing. There, Michigan State (10-4, 2-1 Big Ten), winners of four straight, hosts Michigan (9-5, 3-0 Big Ten), one of two remaining undefeated teams in the league.

After starting the year 7-5 without a marquee nonconference win, the Wolverines have won two straight Big Ten games, both by double digits, and have seemingly turned a corner. But, Martelli said, that remains to be seen.

Michigan's Hunter Dickinson reacts in the first half vs. Michigan State at Breslin Center on Jan. 29, 2022 in East Lansing.

Following the CMU loss, he said the team "painfully" addressed its rebounding concerns by getting back to basics.

The renewed focus on the glass and the continued emphasis on protecting the ball over the past two games have led to wins, which the team desperately needed, but Martelli reminded those happenedin the comfort of Crisler Center.

"(Growth) gets measured on the road," he said. "This has kind of mesmerized me all year. Our crowds have been unbelievable, the noise they’re making have been unbelievable and they’ve been so supportive. So Maryland and Penn State, we were a home team and played like a home team with tremendous support... that pulled us through.

"Now, let's see when we go on the road."

U-M has already played in its share of big games this year: Kentucky in London, Virginia at home, North Carolina at a "neutral site" in Charlotte and Arizona State in Brooklyn; but Martelli said U-M vs. MSU is always different.

How different? He went on Michigan State radio earlier in the day Friday and was asked how he can best prepare his young players, like freshman point guard Dug McDaniel, for the environment they will be in Saturday.

Michigan State Spartans student section "The Izzone" prior to the game against Rutgers at the Breslin Center, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, in East Lansing.

"I don't know if he's ever played on a court that's shaking when he's dribbling the ball up the floor," Martelli responded. "How do you prepare for that? How do you tell somebody that's real? But it is real.

"It's really, really, really cool. To me, college basketball should be about memories and this game and the game in Ann Arbor and hopefully a third game in the Big Ten tournament, these are the games that create memories for a lifetime."

Those rivalry memories, however, can be both good and bad. Just ask a new face in the Wolverines program who knows a thing or two about rivalry games and raucous environments: Joey Baker, a senior transfer from Duke, who spoke on Friday about his memories playing against rival North Carolina.

His favorite is from his sophomore year, in December 2020, when the Blue Devils came back from a 13-point deficit with 4:16 to play in Chapel Hill to win. His least favorite? Last year's Final Four loss that ended Coach Mike Krzyzewski's career.

The senior said he's learned a lot about how to handle these high-energy games throughout the years — he got a lot of experience playing for Duke, which is widely considered the biggest villain in the sport and almost always goes up against a hostile crowd — and what's as important as anything is the ability to stay locked in between the ears.

Michigan guard Joey Baker reacts after a basket in front of Pittsburgh forward Jorge Diaz Graham during the second half of U-M's 91-60 win in the Legends Classic on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, in Brooklyn, New York.

"At the end of the day you’re there to win a game," Baker said. "You want to beat your rival obviously, but you can’t let that get you out of character and make you do things that aren't going to help you win games.

"I think we all have a good understanding of that, we stick to the game plan... everything else will take care of itself. Because in a game like this, we know we will be ready to fight and compete."

If Michigan does leave East Lansing with a victory, it will have done something it has yet to do in three tries in the Howard era: beat MSU and Tom Izzo on the road. Both teams have held serve in their home games over the past three years, with only two of those contests decided by less than 10 points.

Saturday's game is expected to be hostile. Not only because it's a rivalry game or an important matchup for both teams, but because Michigan big man Hunter Dickinson has added some juice.

Dickinson co-hosts the "Roundball Podcast" and on an episode last month said, "We belittle (Michigan State) so much. We're just so much better than them at everything. ... you only go to Michigan State if you don't get into Michigan."

Dickinson said Wednesday he does expect the crowd to boo him more than usual, but he never thought he would be "kumbaya" with the fans in East Lansing, so he's not concerned about it. While Howard was not made available Friday, Martelli implied there have been discussions with Dickinson about the comments.

Michigan coach Juwan Howard signals during the first half on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, at Crisler Center.

"It's certainly handled," Martelli said. "Because of the relationship Juwan and Hunter have, that's their dealings, if that makes sense. Juwan is very clear with Hunter. Mine is more of a discussion-based thing, I ask him one thing: Why? Just, why?

"I've watched him play since he was in the ninth grade, I never knew he had this much persona, personality. So you'd like to say it's Hunter being Hunter, but there's conversations, yeah, I'll put it that way."

Baker, for his part, said he loves Dickinson as a teammate and person and he enjoys that he, "doesn’t hold back on what he’s thinking and speaks his mind which I respect. And he backs it up, so it’s fun playing with him."

Michigan State coach Tom Izzo was asked about what he expected for this contest and left little open to interpretation.

"I hope we're the craziest, toughest, best crowd that was assembled at Breslin," he said. "With class, with respect and handling ourselves the way we should... it's good that rivalries have things to be rivals about.

"Do I think it's going to be ugly? It better not be and I'll say that to every Michigan State fan, it better not be. On this side of the state, it better be cheer for us, respect for us, respect for your opponent and let's play the game. Is there any love? Hell no. But I've said that for 20 years."

Martelli called Izzo a "dear, dear dear friend of mine" and shared a story about how when he was let go from St. Josephs in 2019, one of the first phone calls he made was to Izzo.

MSU was in the middle of a run to the national semifinal and Martelli said Izzo, "wanted me to get on a plane and come join them, just to get away" and join them in Minneapolis for the Final Four. Martelli couldn't pull the trigger, instead opting to be with family, but always holds Izzo in high esteem.

Michigan acting head coach Phil Martelli speaks with Eli Brooks during the first half against Ohio State at Value City Arena on Sunday, March 6, 2022 in Columbus, Ohio.

"You better go out there (Saturday) with a boxer’s mentality," Martelli said. "Our players have to realize they are going to get hit. At that point in time they can cover up and cower up or you can hit back. I'm betting on hitting back.

"The toughest, nastiest boxer walks out of that ring. The toughest, nastiest team will walk out of Breslin Center with a win. That's what it will be like."

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: What makes Michigan basketball, MSU rivalry special