Why this coach says Michigan, MSU basketball rivalry even more intense up close

1
Tony Garcia, Detroit Free Press
·7 min read

Michigan basketball assistant coach Phil Martelli has been involved in college hoops for the better part of four decades.

A Philadelphia native, most of his career has been spent in Pennsylvania; he was on staff at St. Joseph's for 35 years, first as an assistant (1985-95) then as the head coach (1995-2019). Even then, Martelli knew the Michigan vs. Michigan State rivalry was a big deal because of when the games occurred: usually nationally televised on a playoff football weekend.

But for as much as he'd watched the rivalry from afar, he didn't truly understand just how deep it was until he arrived in Ann Arbor in the fall of 2019.

"It’s much more amped up than I had the idea of," he said via zoom on Friday morning. "It’s palpable. And it’s not just about these players, on that day, former players come back and this is what they talk about."

The next installment of the biggest rivalry in the state takes place at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Breslin Center in East Lansing. There, Michigan State (10-4, 2-1 Big Ten), winners of four straight, hosts Michigan (9-5, 3-0 Big Ten), one of two remaining undefeated teams in the league.

After starting the year 7-5 without a marquee nonconference win, the Wolverines have won two straight Big Ten games, both by double digits, and have seemingly turned a corner. But, Martelli said, that remains to be seen.

Michigan's Hunter Dickinson reacts in the first half vs. Michigan State at Breslin Center on Jan. 29, 2022 in East Lansing.
Michigan's Hunter Dickinson reacts in the first half vs. Michigan State at Breslin Center on Jan. 29, 2022 in East Lansing.

MORE MICHIGAN: Top 'villain' Hunter Dickinson ride momentum into Michigan State

Following the CMU loss, he said the team "painfully" addressed its rebounding concerns by getting back to basics.

The renewed focus on the glass and the continued emphasis on protecting the ball over the past two games have led to wins, which the team desperately needed, but Martelli reminded those happenedin the comfort of Crisler Center.

"(Growth) gets measured on the road," he said. "This has kind of mesmerized me all year. Our crowds have been unbelievable, the noise they’re making have been unbelievable and they’ve been so supportive. So Maryland and Penn State, we were a home team and played like a home team with tremendous support... that pulled us through.

"Now, let's see when we go on the road."

U-M has already played in its share of big games this year: Kentucky in London, Virginia at home, North Carolina at a "neutral site" in Charlotte and Arizona State in Brooklyn; but Martelli said U-M vs. MSU is always different.

How different? He went on Michigan State radio earlier in the day Friday and was asked how he can best prepare his young players, like freshman point guard Dug McDaniel, for the environment they will be in Saturday.

Michigan State Spartans student section &quot;The Izzone&quot; prior to the game against Rutgers at the Breslin Center, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, in East Lansing.
Michigan State Spartans student section "The Izzone" prior to the game against Rutgers at the Breslin Center, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, in East Lansing.

"I don't know if he's ever played on a court that's shaking when he's dribbling the ball up the floor," Martelli responded. "How do you prepare for that? How do you tell somebody that's real? But it is real.

"It's really, really, really cool. To me, college basketball should be about memories and this game and the game in Ann Arbor and hopefully a third game in the Big Ten tournament, these are the games that create memories for a lifetime."

Those rivalry memories, however, can be both good and bad. Just ask a new face in the Wolverines program who knows a thing or two about rivalry games and raucous environments: Joey Baker, a senior transfer from Duke, who spoke on Friday about his memories playing against rival North Carolina.

His favorite is from his sophomore year, in December 2020, when the Blue Devils came back from a 13-point deficit with 4:16 to play in Chapel Hill to win. His least favorite? Last year's Final Four loss that ended Coach Mike Krzyzewski's career.

The senior said he's learned a lot about how to handle these high-energy games throughout the years — he got a lot of experience playing for Duke, which is widely considered the biggest villain in the sport and almost always goes up against a hostile crowd — and what's as important as anything is the ability to stay locked in between the ears.

Michigan guard Joey Baker reacts after a basket in front of Pittsburgh forward Jorge Diaz Graham during the second half of U-M's 91-60 win in the Legends Classic on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, in Brooklyn, New York.
Michigan guard Joey Baker reacts after a basket in front of Pittsburgh forward Jorge Diaz Graham during the second half of U-M's 91-60 win in the Legends Classic on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, in Brooklyn, New York.

"At the end of the day you’re there to win a game," Baker said. "You want to beat your rival obviously, but you can’t let that get you out of character and make you do things that aren't going to help you win games.

"I think we all have a good understanding of that, we stick to the game plan... everything else will take care of itself. Because in a game like this, we know we will be ready to fight and compete."

If Michigan does leave East Lansing with a victory, it will have done something it has yet to do in three tries in the Howard era: beat MSU and Tom Izzo on the road. Both teams have held serve in their home games over the past three years, with only two of those contests decided by less than 10 points.

Saturday's game is expected to be hostile. Not only because it's a rivalry game or an important matchup for both teams, but because Michigan big man Hunter Dickinson has added some juice.

Dickinson co-hosts the "Roundball Podcast" and on an episode last month said, "We belittle (Michigan State) so much. We're just so much better than them at everything. ... you only go to Michigan State if you don't get into Michigan."

Dickinson said Wednesday he does expect the crowd to boo him more than usual, but he never thought he would be "kumbaya" with the fans in East Lansing, so he's not concerned about it. While Howard was not made available Friday, Martelli implied there have been discussions with Dickinson about the comments.

Michigan coach Juwan Howard signals during the first half on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, at Crisler Center.
Michigan coach Juwan Howard signals during the first half on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, at Crisler Center.

"It's certainly handled," Martelli said. "Because of the relationship Juwan and Hunter have, that's their dealings, if that makes sense. Juwan is very clear with Hunter. Mine is more of a discussion-based thing, I ask him one thing: Why? Just, why?

"I've watched him play since he was in the ninth grade, I never knew he had this much persona, personality. So you'd like to say it's Hunter being Hunter, but there's conversations, yeah, I'll put it that way."

Baker, for his part, said he loves Dickinson as a teammate and person and he enjoys that he, "doesn’t hold back on what he’s thinking and speaks his mind which I respect. And he backs it up, so it’s fun playing with him."

Michigan State coach Tom Izzo was asked about what he expected for this contest and left little open to interpretation.

"I hope we're the craziest, toughest, best crowd that was assembled at Breslin," he said. "With class, with respect and handling ourselves the way we should... it's good that rivalries have things to be rivals about.

"Do I think it's going to be ugly? It better not be and I'll say that to every Michigan State fan, it better not be. On this side of the state, it better be cheer for us, respect for us, respect for your opponent and let's play the game. Is there any love? Hell no. But I've said that for 20 years."

Martelli called Izzo a "dear, dear dear friend of mine" and shared a story about how when he was let go from St. Josephs in 2019, one of the first phone calls he made was to Izzo.

MSU was in the middle of a run to the national semifinal and Martelli said Izzo, "wanted me to get on a plane and come join them, just to get away" and join them in Minneapolis for the Final Four. Martelli couldn't pull the trigger, instead opting to be with family, but always holds Izzo in high esteem.

Michigan acting head coach Phil Martelli speaks with Eli Brooks during the first half against Ohio State at Value City Arena on Sunday, March 6, 2022 in Columbus, Ohio.
Michigan acting head coach Phil Martelli speaks with Eli Brooks during the first half against Ohio State at Value City Arena on Sunday, March 6, 2022 in Columbus, Ohio.

"You better go out there (Saturday) with a boxer’s mentality," Martelli said. "Our players have to realize they are going to get hit. At that point in time they can cover up and cower up or you can hit back. I'm betting on hitting back.

"The toughest, nastiest boxer walks out of that ring. The toughest, nastiest team will walk out of Breslin Center with a win. That's what it will be like."

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: What makes Michigan basketball, MSU rivalry special

Recommended Stories

  • Michigan St football player pleads guilty to misdemeanors

    A Michigan State football player facing a felony charge for a skirmish inside the Michigan Stadium tunnel after a game pleaded guilty Thursday to misdemeanors. The felony was dropped, under a deal with prosecutors, and Khary Crump's record will be scrubbed clean if he stays out of trouble while on probation, attorney Mike Nichols said. Crump was one of seven Michigan State players facing charges but the only one tagged with a felony.

  • Michigan State football QB commit Sam Leavitt named Gatorade Player of the Year

    Sam Leavitt has won Oregon's top high school MVP award:

  • Biden to mark Jan. 6 anniversary with citizens medal

    President Biden will mark the second anniversary of the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol with a ceremony at the White House at which he will award the Presidential Citizens Medal to 12 election officials and law enforcement officers. Among those being honored on Friday is former Arizona House Speaker Rusty Bowers (R), who refused to overturn his state’s election…

  • Robert Griffin III believes Commanders’ fans will love Sam Howell

    Robert Griffin III gave a terrific scouting report on Sam Howell.

  • Texas fires Chris Beard amid felony domestic violence charge

    Texas fired Chris Beard, who faces a felony domestic family violence charge stemming from a Dec. 12 incident involving his fiancée, with the school telling his attorney that Beard is "unfit" for the position.

  • McCarthy, opponents inch toward deal to end Speakership fight

    Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) and some of his GOP detractors appeared Thursday to be nearing a deal that would bring him closer to the Speakership, even as his most vocal critics vowed that it wouldn’t be enough to grant him the gavel. The two sides were working furiously behind closed doors to carve out an…

  • Michigan State expected to launch president search, but not make pick until '24

    Chairperson Dianne Byrum said the board wanted its new members sworn in and new officers elected before moving forward with the president search.

  • Former Michigan State football kicker Jack Stone transferring to Baylor

    Former Michigan State kicker Jack Stone is transferring to Baylor

  • Getting a COVID Booster May Decrease a Key Fitness Metric

    New research found a small decline in aerobic capacity post-booster. Here’s how to incorporate that finding into your training plans.

  • Michigan State basketball vs. Michigan: Stream, broadcast info, three things to watch, prediction

    MSU basketball renews their hated rivalry with Michigan on Saturday-- here's what you need to know for this matchup between the Spartans and Wolverines

  • Former Michigan football RB transfers back into Big Ten East

    The one-time Wolverine is heading to Indiana via the NCAA transfer portal.

  • Opinion: Whoever coaches Texas basketball must embody self control

    Good communicators can lead with self control.

  • UM QB target Jadyn Davis named NC Gatorade HS football player of the year

    Michigan priority class of 2024 quarterback target Jadyn Davis (Providence Day) added to his list of accomplishments for the 2022 season on Friday, as it was announced Davis was named Gatorade's North Carolina player of the year. Honored to be named the North Carolina Gatorade Player of the Year! Early last month, the 6-foot-1, 186-pounder was named Mr. Football in the state, which is North Carolina's biggest honor.

  • Michigan State football DE Jeff Pietrowski enters NCAA transfer portal

    An MSU DE has entered the transfer portal:

  • Michigan's Dickinson dissociates from Hitler-Izzo comment

    Michigan center Hunter Dickinson said he was part of a decision to remove a published Barstool Sports podcast in which one of his co-hosts compared Michigan State basketball coach Tom Izzo to Adolf Hitler. “I have a lot of respect for Tom Izzo.” Dickinson is a regular on the podcast but said he couldn't recall if he was on it when the comment was made.

  • With Bills-Bengals game canceled, NFL owners alter AFC playoff seeding format

    The league is known to have gone through several permutations, but in the end, the most prudent choice was to wipe it from the slate.

  • Can Swiss ski resorts survive climate change?

    STORY: This normally bustling village in the Swiss Alps has a big problem this winter season: It’s green.Unusually mild weather across Europe has deprived the resort village of Leysin, Switzerland of its trademark powdery snow. Recent temperatures climbed as high at 70 degrees Fahrenheit.It's indicative of a much larger problem:Switzerland is warming at about twice the global average rate... and with snowless slopes - can resorts survive?2022 was the warmest year since the country began keeping records in 1864, according to Switzerland’s federal office for meteorology. The mountains here have a heat-trapping effect, and that's having a major impact on all of the businesses that built their livelihoods around tourism and the slopes.Armon Cantieni is the director of Tele-Leysin, which operates cable cars and other facilities.He said there is a decrease in usage of around 35-40 percent compared to last year.Ski resorts across the country and cable car companies also have been struggling, trying to occupy tourists with other forms of leisure.Some are luring vacationers with alpine bike paths to compensate for a delayed ski season.This waiter said he was laid off last week from his restaurant job due to a lack of snow bringing in customers.He's finding short term gigs to make ends meet, until he can find more steady employment. Recent Satellite imagery showed ski resorts in Switzerland - and also France and Austria - with significantly less snow compared to this time last year, as record-high winter temperatures swept across parts of Europe over the new year.It's led to the closure of some of them.Visitors like Elisa Taylor, a U.S. citizen living in Switzerland, are worried for the businesses that are left.“I think climate change is really scary, I’m so nervous for the people who make their lives in the winter mountains, you know the livelihoods are very much connected to tourism and if there is no ski, there is probably not as much tourism, there is a lot of interconnected concerns I have. Also, for my skiing.”Scientists have not yet analyzed how climate change has affected the recent high temperatures...But they say this winter's warm weather spell fits into the longer-term trend of rising temperatures due to human-caused climate change.

  • Jim Harbaugh: ‘Expect’ to be back at Michigan next season

    Jim Harbaugh said he expects to coach Michigan next season, posting a statement on the team's social media accounts following reports of his interest in returning to the NFL.

  • Former Panthers WR Devin Funchess invited to basketball combine

    Ex-Panthers WR Devin Funchess may be taking another step towards his hoop dream, as he's been invited to a basketball combine that'll feature former NBA players.

  • Michigan State, Michigan basketball peaking just in time for rivalry game

    Free Press sports writers Chris Solari and Tony Garcia preview the Michigan vs. Michigan State basketball game on Saturday in East Lansing.