Why coach Jay Johnson is back with South Bend Washington football program

SOUTH BEND – What’s old is new again for South Bend Washington football.

Following a four-season hiatus, Jay Johnson is back as head coach for the Panthers. Johnson previously led the program from 2012-18, compiling a 24-50 record. Johnson’s best season was 2015, going 8-3, ending with a loss in a sectional championship game to South Bend St. Joseph.

“Opportunity,” said Johnson of why he decided to return. “This has been home since I’ve started coaching high school football. To have an opportunity to come back home – it fit. It seemed right. I’m grateful for the opportunity, but also excited. I’m looking forward to what’s coming for west side football.”

Johnson has been in the area since attending Notre Dame. A native of Starkville, Mississippi, Johnson played wide receiver for the Fighting Irish from 1996-2000. The highlight of Johnson’s Notre Dame tenure came in 1999, when he made a game-winning touchdown catch against Navy with 36 seconds left in the contest.

Johnson finished his collegiate career with 15 receptions, 312 yards and three touchdowns across four seasons.

South Bend Washington football head coach Jay Johnson works with the wide receivers during practice Friday, August 4, 2023, at Washington High School in South Bend. It's Johnson's first year back coaching the program after a four-year hiatus.

Now, Johnson is tasked with trying to rebuild Washington once again. Since the Panthers were Class 4A state runners-up in 2011, they have only had two winning seasons. They went 2-8 in 2022.

The offense under former head coach Todd Stammich was run-first. Johnson is looking to adopt the spread offense.

“We have quite a few athletes,” Johnson said. “We need to put them in a position to be in space, which is what I’m sure everyone is expecting from me – spread it out, throw the ball around. We won’t disappoint, in that regard.”

Here is some more information on the 2023 South Bend Washington football team.

South Bend Washington football facts

Head coach: Jay Johnson, 1st season back (coached Washington from 2012-18)

Location: South Bend

Conference: Northern Indiana

Class: 4A

Last year’s record: 2-8 (lost to NorthWood in sectional quarterfinals)

Key returners

Ja’Quan Patton, senior, running back

Patton was a key part of the run-heavy offense of the Panthers last season, totaling 464 yards and four touchdowns on 101 carries. Patton also handles some kickoff and punt return duties.

Dallonte Smith, senior, quarterback

Smith and classmate Mekhi Wilson have split quarterback duties in the past. On the 2023 roster, though, Wilson is listed as a wide receiver/running back/defensive back, while Smith is a quarterback and defensive back. Along with quarterback, Smith played some wide receiver a season ago.

The other quarterbacks listed on the roster are sophomore Noah Fry and junior Gabe Weber.

Jalil Neeley, sophomore, linebacker

Neeley has been a player that has caught the eye of Johnson during the summer and the start of fall practices.

“He’ll be a name that you need to pay attention to,” Johnson said. “He’s a sophomore. A great kid, great player.”

Players on the South Bend Washington football team break the huddle before practice Friday, August 4, 2023 at Washington High School in South Bend.

Key losses

Jason Dockery, wide receiver: Dockery was a first-team all-NIC North-South division selection last year despite Washington’s run-first offense.

Ty’shaun Grundy, defensive lineman: Like Dockery, Grundy was also a first-team all-conference selection for his play on the defensive line. Grundy is now playing collegiate basketball at Ancilla College.

Congratulations to 2023 Ty’Shaun Grundy on his commitment to continue his academic and athletic careers at Ancilla College! #FSL pic.twitter.com/uOBGfiWTX7 — Five Star Basketball (@FiveStar_BB) April 26, 2023

Hakim Smith, defensive lineman: Smith was a second-team all-NIC North-South pick in 2022.

What Coach Johnson says

On Washington’s biggest challenge: “With me being hired at the end of the school year and really not having the spring to practice, so far, this summer has been really good work,” Johnson said. “But we’re just not as tight and consistent with everything yet. Time will bring that, but with this situation and how everything happened, we weren’t blessed with that time for the offseason. It’s all the same things: we have to find out how to win. We have to find out how to lose and how to handle those situations, mentally. Just developing those skills, along with the skillset of the guys we have, can lead to some early success.”

On Washington’s key to success: “Full buy-in, full commitment,” Johnson said. “Every game, you have to have some plays where the ball bounces your way across the board. We’ll need a couple of those, but I think just buying in and committing to the process, and then taking pride in the product we put out every Friday from the beginning of the game to the end.”

South Bend Washington football 2023 schedule

Aug. 18 at Hammond Central, 8 p.m.

Aug. 25 vs. Bremen, 7

Sept. 1 at South Bend St. Joseph, 7

Sept. 8 at Calumet, 8

Sept. 15 vs. South Bend Clay, 7

Sept. 22 at South Bend Riley, 7

Sept. 29 at Jimtown, 7

Oct. 6 at Hamilton Heights, 7:30

Oct. 13 vs. John Glenn, 7

