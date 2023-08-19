Why closing down ticket offices could make us feel lonelier than ever

No return for checkout chit-chat: the Government’s recent plans to close ticket offices have been met with public outrage - Alamy

At a small train station in Kent the regular commuters are spitting feathers because the ticket office is being threatened with closure. They are not happy about buying their return to Charing Cross from a machine; they prefer a “Morning! Chilly, isn’t it? You wouldn’t believe it was August!” from the woman who has been handing over retorts along with tickets for years now. The office’s opening hours have gradually declined over the past few years and they’ve seen the chaos that ensues when the only way to buy a ticket is from the unfathomable machine where it’s impossible to work out the cheapest fare.

And these folk are not a minority. The government’s recent plans for train companies to begin shutting their ticket offices have been met with such outrage that the proposal has been put off until September, so passengers can have their arguments against the rapid onslaught of automation heard.

There’s no denying that jobs are at risk once a touch screen is swapped for the human touch, and it’s not unreasonable to conclude that cutting manpower is a mercenary step towards accruing huge profits. But, more than that, we can’t ignore the impact this has on us as people.

Dr Geoffrey Hinton, the man often labelled as the godfather of AI, quit Google back in May, saying he feared misinformation around AI could cause harm to humanity, as well as making jobs in certain sectors eventually obsolete.

And while organisations such as the Rail Delivery Group say its aim is to “modernise customer service”, and supermarket chains think nothing of punters suddenly transforming into competent checkout staff, let’s take a moment to wonder about the long-term effects of automation alienation.

Step into the limelight, please – the elderly, the disabled, the lonely, the mum who has spent most of her morning with a crying, teething infant and is eternally grateful when a real person comments on how bonny her baby looks. There are 4.2 million over-65s who have never used the internet and wouldn’t feel comfortable jabbing at a screen. And how about the blind, or those with cataracts trying to decipher a barcode, or someone in a wheelchair who wants to enjoy a burger but can’t reach the Order Now button? Let’s not ignore the tourists, either. It’s far from fun being lost in another country when there is no one at the local train station to help you navigate your journey.

The late George Alagiah was once asked in an interview what sort of wisdom he would pass on to others. He replied, “I think it would be to constantly ask the question, ‘What is it we can do together?’ I believe he was saying, it’s only in unity and connection that we can thrive. Of course, on so many levels, technology has improved our existence, but it has also lacerated human interaction. And at what cost?

Starved of human contact: automation has resulted in an increased sense of loneliness - E+

BACP-registered psychotherapist and co-founder of the London Centre of Applied Psychology, Graham Johnston, says, “In the last 10 years, we have seen an increasing number of people across the western world reporting symptoms of poor mental health. Loneliness is on the rise too. And the percentage of men with at least six close friends has fallen by half since 1990. It’s impossible to ignore the correlation between this evidence and our automated environment, which eliminates the possibility of human contact.” Living in a more silent world, especially with an increasing number of people working in isolation from home, means you can go a whole day without speaking to a soul. Johnston believes even random exchanges with strangers can make us feel better about ourselves and our surroundings.

“Admittedly, there are certain groups, like the neurodiverse, who may do well in an automated society,” he adds. “They can find relationships more problematic, so being able to choose when they want to interact person-to-person is helpful. Much of my work as a psychotherapist is about supporting people to manage things that are very difficult for them to do. And, if you’re suffering from social anxiety, the best solution is to gradually increase the amount of time you have with other people while trying to deal with the overload you might feel. The trouble with automation is that these skills are not being practised. The next generation is likely to find it harder to engage in small talk or cope with confrontation.”

My other job is as an executive coach, working with leaders in big companies. I often hear them bemoaning the ability of new graduates who can’t sustain a conversation or melt into a puddle of insecurity as soon as the Zoom meeting (so many of them WFH) gets slightly spirited. There is a lot of talk between myself and my coaching clients about talking to their staff to encourage them to talk more. It sometimes feels we are teaching them a fundamental skill that was forgotten when they first opted to “Press 6 to book your ticket”.

Self-service at Leon

Stephen Hawking once said, “Intelligence is the ability to adapt to change.” And like it or not, the solution here is to embrace our burgeoning machine world with some level of acceptance and diligence. After all, who wants to be the person fumbling with a screen while a queue the length of the Dartford Crossing tuts in unison behind you?

Because, let’s be honest, there is no escaping the march of the machine. Nearly 6,000 high-street banks and building societies have closed in just over eight years, meaning you’ve no other choice than to go online. The RBR’s Global EPOS and Self Checkout 2023 report reveals that stores offering a “grab and go” experience (no checkout at all: purchases are tracked by computer vision, AI and sensors) grew by more than 60 per cent in 2022. The forecast is that by the end of 2028 the number of checkout-free stores globally will expand to more than 5,000. Aldi recently opened its first Shop&Go checkout-free concept store in Greenwich. Customers who want to buy alcohol use facial age estimation technology, enabling them to confirm whether they are legal shoppers in seconds. A spokesman for Aldi says the trial has been very popular with customers but there are no immediate plans for other such stores.

My personal experience of machine living is a mixed bag. Last week I went to the theatre after buying a cheap ticket through an automated service (success). On the way there I stopped off at Leon for a sandwich and bought a Jerk N’ Jam Chicken Wrap via their touch screen (another success). But then, a few days later, I went to my local supermarket to discover they had suddenly closed every one of their cashier tills in favour of a roster of self-service versions. A woman with a huge trolley stuffed with goods was shouting at an assistant because she didn’t want to swipe it all herself. It occurred to me, as the woman stormed off, leaving her shopping abandoned in the middle of an aisle, that loyalty to a brand needs to be more enticing than a few points on a Nectar card. If there is no emotional attachment, why would you bother to return? As The Grocer magazine points out, not only do self-service supervisors currently feel overwhelmed and abused; customer satisfaction scores have fallen to record lows. It seems nobody goes home happy.

A screen might be intelligent enough to ask you How Was Your Experience? But it doesn’t actually give a hoot if I am lonely, in pain or can barely see the ubiquitous smiley face it’s offering as an option. If this was how a real human behaved, you’d dump them in a nano second.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.