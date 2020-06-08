Why Clippers' Doc Rivers thinks Nick Foles will win Bears' QB competition

Clippers head coach Doc Rivers is getting ready for the NBA's return to play this summer, but that doesn't mean he's too busy to talk about his beloved Chicago Bears.

Rivers, a Chicago native, chatted up ESPN's NFL insider Adam Schefter on the latest edition of The Adam Schefter Podcast, about Da Bears, including a topic near and dear to Eagles fans' hearts:

Nick Foles.

Specifically, will Foles be the Bears' starting quarterback in 2020? Or will Chicago let Mitch Trubisky have one last shot to prove himself worthy to head coach Matt Nagy?

Rivers has thought about his team's QB situation, and he's reached a conclusion:

You know who it is. They didn't go get Foles for him to sit. That's the way I look at it. Look, I think the best man's going to win, obviously, and the one thing with Nagy, I think he's such an offensive genius, I wouldn't be shocked to see both in at times. I don't love the system where you decided who it is, and that's who it is. But we have a Super Bowl-winning quarterback now, and we also have a very young quarterback, right? And so you would think the Super Bowl-winning quarterback will probably get the nod.

Alright, since Doc is a basketball guy and not a football guy, I'm going to let him call Nagy an "offensive genius" and keep on moving. Whatever you say, coach.

That aside, I think Rivers is right: Foles is the better quarterback.

Sure, Foles is often inconsistent, and he hasn't shown much greatness outside of Philadelphia, but Trubisky is just... bad. At least with Foles, we've seen the ceiling, and it's sky-high. With Trubisky, the ceiling is about 20 feet above sea level.

And here's a look at the two QBs' last 16 starts, respectively:

Foles: 361/538 (67.1%), 3,789 yards (7.04 Y/A), 20 TD, 13 INT

Trubisky: 344/542 (63.4%), 3,301 yards (6.09 Y/A), 17 TD, 10 INT

Is the margin staggering? No. Does it obviously tip in Foles' favor? Yes.

It should be Foles at QB1 for Nagy, and Eagles fans will suddenly have two teams to watch every weekend.

