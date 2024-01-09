Why are the Cleveland Cavs playing a game in France? 'NBA Global Games' precedes Olympics

The Cleveland Cavaliers will play a regular season meeting against the Brooklyn Nets in Paris, France, Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024.

The meeting in France's capital city will be played at Accor Arena, which will play host to the Paris 2024 Olympic basketball finals later this year.

Before then, though, the venue will see Donovan Mitchell, Jarrett Allen, Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson as Cleveland and Brooklyn square off with an Eastern Conference showdown as part of the "NBA Global Games."

What are the NBA Global Games?

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) drives to the basket against Brooklyn Nets center Nic Claxton (33) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Thursday, March 23, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)

The NBA Global Games are an initiative by the league to expand the NBA's fan base beyond the U.S. and Canada with offerings fans in other countries can attend in person.

Though the NBA playing games overseas dates back to an exhibition game played in Tel Aviv, Israel, in 1978, the NBA Global Games was officially put together in 2013.

Last year, the Chicago Bulls and Detroit Pistons played a game in France, with games in prior years being played in Mexico City and London.

Have the Cleveland Cavs played in the NBA Global Games before?

No.

This will be the first time the Cavaliers play in another continent as part of the NBA's latest global initiative.

When is the Cavs vs. Nets game in Paris and how can I watch?

The NBA Paris Game 2024 between the Cavs and Nets is scheduled to tip off at 2 p.m. ET Thursday, Jan. 11.

The game will be televised nationally on NBA TV and NBA League Pass (subscription required) in addition to local stations like Bally Sports for Northeast Ohio.

