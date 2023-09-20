Why Clemson's Dabo Swinney, FSU's Mike Norvell approach football transfer portal as opposites

CLEMSON — To portal or not to portal?

That is the question.

It’s also a phenomenon worthy of consideration as Clemson football prepares to host Florida State in a highly anticipated game on Saturday, primarily because of the distinctly contrasting philosophies between Clemson coach Dabo Swinney and Florida State coach Mike Norvell.

Swinney has proven a reluctant participant in college football’s transfer portal, having added but a single player — a reserve quarterback — in each of the past two years.

Rather than dipping an occasional toe into the pool à la Swinney, Norvell has chosen a full-on plunge. He added 12 players in the most recent transfer cycle that ended on April 30, including seven players who are expected to start against Clemson (2-1, 0-1 ACC).

A total of 22 players on the Seminoles' two-deep depth chart for the game began their careers at other schools, including several standouts certain to have a big impact on the game: quarterback Jordan Travis (Louisville), running back Trey Benson (Oregon), wide receivers Johnny Wilson (Arizona State) and Keon Coleman (Michigan State) and cornerback Fentrell Cypress II (Virginia).

The transfer disparity shouldn’t come as a complete surprise given that Norvell, now in his fourth season, was under the gun to quickly revive a once-great program that had fallen on hard times. Until he broke through last year with a 10-3 record, Florida State (3-0, 1-0) hadn’t won as many as eight games in a season since 2016, so the pressure was on to produce results in short order.

The fastest way to do that was via the portal, and Norvell recognized as much.

“There’s a lot of teams that have taken more players than we have out of the transfer portal,” he said. “I think we get the right ones that fit what we’re looking for.”

Florida State is far from the last team Clemson will face this season that features plenty of portal power. Syracuse, the Tigers’ next opponent, has 10 new transfers on its roster. As for the rest of the opponents, Georgia Tech has 18; Miami 16; South Carolina 12; North Carolina and Notre Dame nine each; and NC State seven, including former Clemson wide receiver Dacari Collins.

So far, the transfer portal essentially has been a one-way street for Clemson: Plenty of players leaving but few coming in.

Granted, none of the departing players were starters at the time of transferring out, but it certainly has a negative impact on the team’s overall depth.

To his credit, Swinney has pored through the portal in pursuit of a few high-level offensive linemen in recent years, to no avail. He also pursued Cypress, who will line up for the Seminoles on Saturday.

“Do I prefer the portal? No,” Swinney said, “but am I opposed to it? No, absolutely not.”

Given the choice, Swinney obviously prefers building his team the old-fashioned way, via recruiting and development. But in today’s portal world, that may sustain a program’s success only for so long.

If you want to keep up with the Joneses — or in this case, the Florida States, Alabamas and Ohio States of the world — it’s imperative to mine the portal at every opportunity.

The prediction here is that Swinney must relent and take the portal plunge soon.

When he finally does land that impact transfer, we’re likely to hear a collective sigh of relief on behalf of Clemson fans everywhere.

Scott Keepfer covers Clemson athletics for The Greenville News and the USA TODAY Network. Email him at skeepfer@gannett.com and follow him on Twitter @ScottKeepfer

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: Clemson-FSU: Dabo Swinney, Mike Norvell are transfer portal opposites