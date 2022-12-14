Why Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei had to leave and script his own game plan

CLEMSON, S.C. – As Clemson football players warmed up for practice Tuesday afternoon, shown above them on an oversized video board were highlights from the season.

One of the plays was quarterback DJ Uiagalelei powering his way to a 9-yard touchdown run to give Clemson a 14-0 lead on rival South Carolina in the regular-season finale. The celebration included leaping chest bumps from teammates in the end zone.

The screen switched to a graphic that read: "Win the Day."

Clemson didn't win that day. And it's already a new day. Uiagalelei is gone. He has entered the NCAA transfer portal and will be with a new team next year.

The Tigers (11-2) are preparing for the Orange Bowl, to be played Dec. 30 (8 p.m., ESPN) in Miami against Tennessee (10-2). Uiagalelei, meanwhile, is working on his own game plan.

He will graduate next week as a junior and actually has two years of eligibility remaining because of the COVID season of 2020.

His gateway into the NFL, if that is still possible, is not here. Uiagalelei was demoted to second string after the ACC championship, and his job now is to view the world from a diving board into the transfer pool, trying to figure out the best way to make another splash.

"Of course, I miss Big Cinco," said Clemson defensive lineman Tyler Davis, referring to Uiagalelei by the nickname connected to his No. 5 jersey. "One of the best teammates I've ever had. But I understand his decision. He's got to do what's best for him."

Knowing he had to transfer, Uiagalelei couldn't spend his time on bowl preparations as a backup player. Early signing day for high school players is Dec. 21 and that factors into the equation, too. The transfer deadline is May 1, but Uiagalelei hopes to enroll in graduate classes for the spring semester and be with his new team in January.

"It's a consequence of the rules, the way they are right now. He really didn't want to leave," Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said. "I knew he was leaving, whether it was going pro or whatever. He came to the conclusion that he really needs another year.

"He really wanted to finish. He wanted to play. He wanted to be there with his team. But that's the way the rules are set up. It doesn't really allow you to do that because you have a very small window where he's got to figure out what he's going to do."

As a freshman, Uiagalelei filled in for eventual No. 1 draft pick Trevor Lawrence and led Clemson to the biggest comeback win in Memorial Stadium history against Boston College, and the following week threw for more yards than any opponent in the lore of Notre Dame history. He entered 2021 as a Heisman Trophy favorite and helped Clemson win 21 games in two years as the starting quarterback, but never could reach the expectations set in front of him after those breakout games.

"I'm thankful for DJ. I love him and appreciate him," Swinney said. "He's been one of the greatest kids who has come through here, one of the most respected players and leaders.

"... I know he's going to do great things. He's got a lot of great football in front of him."

