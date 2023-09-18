Why Clemson offensive coordinator Garrett Riley starts meetings with Mike Leach stories

CLEMSON — When Clemson offensive coordinator Garrett Riley meets with the Tigers' quarterbacks, he starts the meetings with a unique opening: a Mike Leach story.

Riley played quarterback for Leach at Texas Tech from 2008-09. Now as a coordinator, Riley runs an Air Raid-style system pioneered by Leach, who died in 2022. Riley credited Leach as a big reason he got into coaching, and Leach's influence remains today in the stories Riley shares with his quarterbacks.

"It makes (meetings) enjoyable and fun to learn and just see the game in a new perspective," Cade Klubnik said Monday.

Riley said he often tells stories that show Leach's personality.

"How he was every single day and the consistency he had. Obviously he was quite the character," Riley said. "I think that's something our guys appreciate, probably, with me. I would imagine they would say it's just kind of a consistent approach I have with them, and I think them hearing some of those stories probably relates to why I am the way I am."

Could Riley share a favorite Leach story he's told the team?

"Probably not with the cameras on."

