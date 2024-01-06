Why Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney has a black eye

Clemson football head coach Dabo Swinney was seen with a black eye at Clemson basketball’s huge ACC matchup against North Carolina, and it had people talking.

For many who know Coach Swinney, I’m sure you had the same reaction I did. While I didn’t want to throw around any guesses, pickup basketball was the first thing that came to mind. Swinney is well-known to be active and routinely plays one of the games he loves.

This was confirmed by TigerNet’s David Hood, who tweeted that Swinney took a shot to the face during a pickup basketball game recently. There were no surprises there, though I’m sure many conjured up multiple possibilities for why Swinney was sporting the shiner (cough cough, Tyler from Spartanburg, cough cough).

No worries, folks, it’s just a basketball injury for a highly competitive person.

Guess everyone saw Coach Swinney… He took one to the face playing pickup basketball and had to get stitches. — David Hood (@MDavidHood) January 6, 2024

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire