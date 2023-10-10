Why Clemson football's offense under Garrett Riley is less impressive than his at TCU

CLEMSON — When Clemson football offensive coordinator Garrett Riley was hired fresh off a national championship appearance with TCU, hopes were high that the Tigers would return to big plays and exciting offense. Riley's Air Raid-inspired system was said to be "explosive," "fast," and "violent" by coaches and players alike in the lead-up to the season.

Now with six games behind them, the Tigers (4-2, 2-2) are headed into their open week after a 17-12 win over Wake Forest that didn't inspire much confidence in Riley's side of the ball. Between that and the season-opening loss to Duke — in which the Tigers scored once and turned the ball over in the red zone twice — the first half of the season was bookended by head-scratchers.

The offense has showed flashes of potential, and sophomore quarterback Cade Klubnik has made strides in his first season as the starter. But this is not 2022 TCU. The big plays haven't been there, particularly in the vertical passing game. Riley had a simple but telling explanation for that.

"You've got different players, and you've got a younger quarterback," he said Monday. "Who we have and who we are right now, we're just trying to work through it . . . I guess my response to that just would be (the scheme) is the same, but you've just got to adapt to the personnel that you've got."

There has been much discussion of whether the difference is due to play calling or indeed the personnel. Looking at some advanced numbers, it seems it might be a bit of both.

2022 TCU vs. 2023 Clemson in vertical passing game

Through their first six games, both 2023 Clemson and 2022 TCU played four Power Five teams. In such games, Clemson has thrown far fewer deep balls than TCU did with a similar number of total passes.

According to Pro Football Focus, Klubnik has thrown 65.9% of his passes fewer than 10 yards downfield, and 9% of his attempts have been for 20 yards downfield or more.

In his full 2022 season, TCU's Max Duggan threw 53.1% of his passes fewer than 10 yards downfield, and 18.3% for 20 yards downfield or more.

In other words, Duggan threw 20 yards or more downfield twice as often as Klubnik has so far.

Klubnik is also taking fewer deep shots than D.J. Uiagalelei did with Clemson last season — 16.8% of Uiagalelei's pass attempts were 20 or more yards downfield.

That could be due to play calling trying to accommodate the abilities of Klubnik and his receivers.

Clemson vs. TCU in yards after catch

The other part of big pass plays is yards after catch. Clemson throws a lot of shorter balls, but a receiver can turn a short throw into a big play. The only problem is, the Tigers aren't doing much of that, either, especially relative to what Riley's offense did at TCU. That's the personnel difference Riley mentioned.

Here's a look at the average yards after catch on passes of less than 10 yards for TCU's top three receivers last season:

Now here are the average yards after catch on passes of less than 10 yards for Clemson's top three receivers this season.

MORE CLEMSON FOOTBALL: Where Clemson's Cade Klubnik feels he's improved after getting 'dumb crap out of the way'

Clemson's offense definitely has not been the explosive Air Raid that one might have expected, given Riley's history.

One thing's for sure: The offense has been inconsistent, and the Tigers can't afford many more performances like the ones they had against Duke and Wake Forest if they want to win out.

Christina Long covers the Clemson Tigers for the Greenville News and the USA TODAY Network. You can follow her on Twitter @christinalong00 or email her at clong@greenvillenews.com.

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: Why Clemson football's offense under Garrett Riley is less impressive