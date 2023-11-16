Why Clemson football's Garrett Riley is nation's highest-paid assistant — for now

Clemson offensive coordinator Garrett Riley is the highest-paid assistant coach in college football this season at $2.05 million, according to the USA TODAY Network database of college football assistant coaches salaries released Thursday.

Riley, who was hired by coach Dabo Swinney on Jan. 13, is No. 1 by virtue of a one-time signing bonus of $300,000. That ranks him just ahead of Washington offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb, who will make $2,000,004 this season.

Collectively, Clemson’s staff of 10 full-time assistants, will make $7,775,000 this year, which ranks No. 9 in FBS in total compensation for assistants and No. 1 among ACC programs.

Ohio State, which has five assistants making $1 million or more and has a total payout of $9.3 million, is No. 1, just ahead of Georgia at $9.2 million.

Other schools ahead of Clemson are Alabama, LSU, Texas, Texas A&M, Kentucky and Michigan State.

Wes Goodwin, who is in his second full season as Clemson’s defensive coordinator, is the Tigers' next highest-paid assistant after Riley at $850,000. That ranks him at No. 100 on the USA TODAY list.

At South Carolina, assistant coaches will be paid a total of $6,185,000 this season, with defensive coordinator Clayton White and offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains leading the way at $1.2 million and $1 million, respectively.

The number of assistant coaches in the country making $1.5 million or more has increased from none 10 years ago to 18 in 2023. Even more astounding is that in 2014 only five assistants made $1 million or more; in 2023 that number has risen to 66.

At Clemson, Goodwin is followed by Nick Eason (defensive tackles), Mike Reed (cornerbacks) and Mickey Conn (safeties), each of whom will make $800,000 this season.

Defensive ends coach Lemanski Hall is next at $625,000, followed by tight ends coach Kyle Richardson at $500,000. Thomas Austin (offensive line), C.J. Spiller (running backs) and Tyler Grisham (wide receivers) each will make $450,000 this season.

These numbers reflect what coaches are making this season and do not necessarily show the amount a coach is making annually or per year. Some coaches have multi-year contracts that include pre-scheduled pay increases for future years.

