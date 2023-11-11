Why Clemson football's big plays vs. Georgia Tech give a hint of big things to come

CLEMSON — It's not every day you see four interceptions in one game. It's not every day you see an Odell Beckham Jr.-like one-handed touchdown grab. And it's definitely not every day you see all of those plays made by freshmen.

But Clemson football saw it all, and the big day from the Tigers' freshmen helped lead them to a 42-21 win over Georgia Tech at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.

True freshmen Khalil Barnes, Avieon Terrell and Shelton Lewis each intercepted Georgia Tech quarterback Haynes King. Lewis returned his interception, the first of his career, 46 yards for a touchdown. Terrell's interception was also his first, and it was a one-handed snag in his second career start. Redshirt freshman Kylon Griffin also had an interception, his second in as many games.

Just something about these one-handed snags today 🔥 pic.twitter.com/ZJPx2bA7hR — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) November 11, 2023

The Tigers (6-4, 3-4) were without four defensive backs against the Yellow Jackets (5-5, 4-3), including two starters. The freshmen stepping up was a huge boon.

The four interceptions brought the Tigers' season total to 12. And for a Clemson team that has lost the turnover margin in six of its 10 games, every takeaway matters a little extra. Clemson gave up one turnover of its own, an interception by quarterback Cade Klubnik, to finish plus-3 in the margin.

Freshmen made plays on the other side of the ball, too. Receiver Tyler Brown continued his excellent first season with 41 receiving yards on a team-high seven receptions. The Greenville High School alumnus had one touchdown grab, and it was one that will live on Clemson highlight reels for a long time. He reached over and behind his head and got both feet down in the end zone for a one-handed catch that mirrored the iconic play by the Giants' Beckham Jr. back in 2014.

Clemson WR Tyler Brown 🤯 pic.twitter.com/vl8TtR8hHh — CFB Kings (@CFBKings) November 11, 2023

Fellow Greenville High product Josh Sapp also added a touchdown for Clemson. The redshirt freshman caught a 13-yard score early in the fourth quarter. Between Brown's grab, Sapp's score and Lewis' interception return, redshirt or true freshmen accounted for three of the Tigers' six touchdowns.

"That's why we recruited them," coach Dabo Swinney said of the freshman playmakers. "Those guys have been working and preparing, and it's fun to see them growing their confidence. ... It just puts wind in everybody's sails."

Freshmen making plays for Clemson really isn't new. Brown entered the game as the Tigers' second-leading receiver with 406 yards on 33 receptions. Barnes has started four games and appeared in all 10, and he now has two forced fumbles and two interceptions. Defensive end T.J. Parker has 8.5 tackles for loss and leads the team with four sacks. Defensive tackle Peter Woods, a former five-star, has been a standout, too.

It might not be the season these freshmen expected when they committed to Clemson, but they've been key in the Tigers' back-to-back wins and are a spark of hope for Clemson with just two games left in the regular season. And beyond this season? The future certainly looks bright.

"People might be counting us out this year, and it's not the year that we've wanted," Klubnik said. "But if you look at the team that we have right now, it's very young. We have a lot of freshmen and sophomores that are coming back, offensively and defensively. Guys learning and continually getting better every single week, it's going to be the best thing for us."

