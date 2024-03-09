Why Clemson football teammates say freshman WR Bryant Wesco Jr. already is proving to be special

CLEMSON – The talk of Clemson football this spring has been the emergence of freshman wide receiver Bryant Wesco Jr.

The five-star wideout from Midlothian (Texas) High School has received praise from his teammates and coaches throughout practices due to his work ethic, playmaking ability and catching prowess.

"He's doing a really good job, just being a young guy learning," Clemson tight end Jake Briningstool. "I know he's drowning in information, but he's been doing a good job stepping up, making plays."

Wesco, 6-foot-2, enrolled early in January and has the size and speed to stretch the field for a Clemson offense that lacked "explosive chemistry," as coach Dabo Swinney calls it, last season. In his high school career, he logged 109 receptions for 1,903 yards (17.5 yards per catch) with 29 touchdowns.

Tigers running back Phil Mafah said Wesco made an incredible catch on a fade route in the end zone Saturday where he tipped the ball to himself and caught it with one hand for a touchdown during a two-minute drive at Clemson's scrimmage. Mafah says the freshman's consistency has helped him stand out.

"He's not too cool to work, he wants to get better and you could just tell that he takes it seriously," Mafah said.

Derrian Carter covers Clemson athletics for The Greenville News and the USA TODAY Network. Email him at dcarter@gannett.com and follow him on X, formerly known as Twitter, @DerrianCarter00

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: Clemson football: Bryant Wesco Jr. continues to make plays in spring