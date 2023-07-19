Why Clemson football OC Garrett Riley said first time running down The Hill exceeded expectations

CLEMSON — Of all the challenges faced by new offensive coordinator Garrett Riley, who sought to immerse himself in the Clemson football program after being hired by coach Dabo Swinney in January, the most daunting may have been his initial attempt at Clemson’s longstanding pregame tradition of running down The Hill.

“I’m glad I did it at the spring game — I needed that rehearsal, that’s for sure,” Riley said Tuesday during Clemson’s media day at the Allen N. Reeves Football Complex.

The downsized replica of The Hill in the Reeves Complex simply didn’t prepare him for the Memorial Stadium version on the stadium's east side.

“The little simulation in the lobby over there doesn’t do it justice, that’s for sure,” he said.

The Tigers’ tradition of running down The Hill dates to 1942, but Riley took his first tour of navigating the steep incline — complete with the hump at the slope’s midpoint — on April 15.

“That was pretty cool,” he said. “I’d always kind of heard about that tradition and I’d seen it on TV, but I was thinking it wasn’t going to be that big of a deal for the spring game and then we did it and I was like, ‘All right, that’s pretty cool.’

“I need some more practice probably. I’ve been doing the Peloton, so I’ve been trying to get my legs ready.”

Swinney offered little advice.

“He’s got to figure that out on his own,” Swinney said. “He’ll do fine.”

Tiger Walk, the rubbing of Howard’s Rock and other game-day traditions will come later, but Riley has been exposed methodically to the program’s culture and heritage since his arrival.

Clemson offensive coordinator Garrett Riley talks with media during Clemson Media Outing & Open House at the Allen N. Reeves Football Complex in Clemson Tuesday, July 18, 2023.

“It’s been kind of piece by piece — it’s almost like every day I kind of pick up on something else from a tradition standpoint,” he said. “You could tell there are some deep roots around here, that’s for sure.”

Advertisement

Clemson will open its season at Duke on Sept. 4 and play its first home game — and provide Riley’s real run down the hill — on Sept. 9 against Charleston Southern.

