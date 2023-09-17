Why Clemson football could be catching Florida State at the right time after Week 3 showings

CLEMSON — Before this week, it looked like Florida State would come to Memorial Stadium as a dominant top-four team facing a Clemson football squad still trying to find its footing.

What a difference a day makes.

The No. 3 Seminoles remain unbeaten, but their 31-29 win over Boston College on Saturday didn't exactly inspire confidence. Meanwhile, No. 22 Clemson (2-1) played its best game yet in a 48-14 win over FAU (1-2), showing important improvements offensively. With Clemson looking better and the Florida State stumbling slightly, it now looks like the Tigers could be catching the Seminoles at the right time.

Clemson's win wasn't perfect. The Tigers missed a field goal and an extra point, and the offense went cold in the third quarter after scoring on four of six drives in the first half. But overall, the offense finally seemed to click, especially in the first half. Quarterback Cade Klubnik looked more comfortable than he had in Weeks 1 and 2. accounting accounted for three passing touchdowns and a rushing touchdown.

"He's learning that internal clock that comes from experience, and he's learning how long he needs to sit in the pocket and when to go manage the game," Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said. "I think he took a step forward tonight, and hopefully he'll continue to gain that experience."

Plus, the Tigers did something they hadn't in their first two games: They won the turnover margin. After emphasizing the importance of turnovers all week, Clemson showed much-needed improvement. It was plus-3 after three interceptions and a fumble recovery and a fumbled punt return of its own. It was the first game this season in which the Tigers did not give up an offensive turnover.

"We have no chance against Florida State if we can't win the turnover margin," Swinney said. "We can't beat hardly anybody when we lose the turnover margin. That's the greatest equalizer in football."

The Seminoles had looked like a dangerous, steady team after their big 45-24 win over LSU in the season opener and a blowout of Southern Miss in Week 2. The close call against a Boston College team that lost to Northern Illinois and barely beat FCS Holy Cross was a heat check.

Florida State was 1-for-9 on third down, got outgained 457 yards to 340 and lost two fumbles Saturday. It survived thanks in part to 18 Boston College penalties. Still, Swinney said he felt the Seminoles controlled the game well at a "tough place to play" in the Northeast.

MAKING THE GRADE: Clemson football's offense gets best grade yet in win vs FAU one week before facing Florida State

Just like improvement in one game isn't enough to say all is forgiven for Clemson, regression in one game isn't enough to say Florida State has been overrated. But together, one thing is for sure: The significance of the Week 4 matchup between Clemson and Florida State can't be understated, and the outcome is impossible to predict.

"It's good to be able to have a game like this because it creates confidence," Swinney said. "It'll certainly be the biggest challenge yet this week."

Christina Long covers the Clemson Tigers for the Greenville News and the USA TODAY Network. You can follow her on Twitter @christinalong00 or email her at clong@greenvillenews.com.

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: Clemson football up, Florida State down ahead of big Week 4 clash