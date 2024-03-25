Why Clemson fans in Memphis wore chef hats in March Madness win over Baylor

Clemson basketball forward Ian Schieffelin had plenty of fans inside FedExForum on Sunday.

And anyone walking through the arena could see it, because almost the entire Tigers band and a lot of fans in the Clemson section were wearing chef hats on their head — a play on Schieffelin's name.

The forward had a big part to play in No. 6 seed Clemson's 72-64 win over No. 3 seed Baylor to advance to the Sweet 16 in the west region of the 2024 NCAA tournament bracket. He scored 11 points — including a circus shot in the second half that ignited the crowd — and added six rebounds.

"It started midseason of ACC play," Schieffelin said postgame. "I think it was the Louisville game I saw about 12 students wearing chef hats. It's pretty cool, especially after a win and you see those kids wearing hats for yourself. And the next game we played Virginia, and the whole student section was wearing chef hats. It's awesome that students are wearing a hat for me."

Clemson started its NCAA Tournament run with a blowout win over No. 11 seed New Mexico on Friday.

The No. 6 seed Tigers will play No. 2 seed Arizona in Los Angeles on Thursday.

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: March Madness: Why Clemson fans had chef hats for 2024 NCAA tournament