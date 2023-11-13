Why is Clemensia's role reduced in The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes?

Contains mild spoilers

We are counting down the days until The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes is released in cinemas later this week on 17th November. The long awaited prequel movie to the Hunger Games series explores the backstory of President Snow and district 12 tribute Lucy Gray Baird. However, for fans of the original novel you may be slightly disappointed to find out one of the book's character has a severely reduced role in the movie.

In Suzanne Collins' The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, which was released in 2020, the character of Clemensia Dovecote has a pretty prominent role as Snow's classmate, however in the movie, director Francis Lawrence explained they needed to reduce her role.



In case you haven't read the book yet, Clemensia is one of Snow's classmates and becomes a mentor to a tribute from District 11. She also gets in trouble with head gamemaker Dr Gaul and is involved in a serious incident involving snakes.

In the movie as reported by Digital Spy, the last we see of Clemensia (Ashley Liao) is the incident with the snakes. However, in the book we find out what happens to Clemensia and see her in hospital recovering from the accident, and learn more about her relationship with Snow.

During an interview with Digital Spy, director Francis Lawrence explained they had to cut down Clemensia's role in the film as they had to minimise a few things from the book in order to tell the full story in one film, rather than divide it into two movies, like how they did with the adaptation of Mockingjay.

Lawrence went onto explain what they missed out about Clemensia's storyline, saying: "There's much more of a story with her. There's more time with her in the hospital, recovering from the snakebite, and more of her relationship with Snow.

"The truth is, when you're distilling these things down, there's gonna be some attrition. You're gonna have to lose some things, and those were things that had to go away. But we really stayed true to the spirit of the story, and I feel like the important things are all there."

We're hoping Clemensia's absence doesn't change the story too much as we're seriously looking forward to heading to the cinema this weekend.

The Hunger Games: The Ballard of Songbirds and Snakes

