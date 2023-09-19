Why Clark Lea made biggest Vanderbilt football depth chart changes of year before Kentucky game

Clark Lea in 2023 has been mostly reactive with changes to Vanderbilt football's depth chart.

Instead of the depth chart serving as a crystal ball for who will be first out onto the field the next week, the depth charts have instead mostly reflected who played the most snaps the previous week.

Tuesday's depth chart ahead of the Kentucky game presented the biggest changes yet from prior weeks, but most of those changes already happened on the field in the Commodores' 40-37 loss to UNLV.

Freshman London Humphreys was listed as a starter at outside receiver, with Quincy Skinner a backup. Humphreys made his first career start against UNLV. Cornerback Trudell Berry is now listed in an "OR" with BJ Anderson, who missed Saturday's game with an illness. Grayson Morgan is now listed as the starting right tackle after starting the last two games in place of the injured Junior Uzebu. Instead of being listed at third-string running back, Sedrick Alexander is now listed in an "OR" at second team with Chase Gillespie. Over the past two games, Alexander has had 17 carries while Gillespie has had three.

Lea confirmed in his press conference Tuesday that most of the depth chart changes have been retroactive, leaving open the potential for Vanderbilt (2-2) to make further changes against Kentucky (3-0) on Saturday (11 a.m. CT, SEC Network).

"It's just really more responsive to the way we looked last week," Lea said. "And kind of where those guys have been positioned here for us in practice. So outside of that, obviously we deal with injuries and we have to shift pieces around, we want to update that."

One significant trend over the past few weeks is Lea's own recruits beginning to see time over the veterans from the Derek Mason era. Humphreys, Berry and Morgan are first or second-year players who have seen a larger share of time over juniors, seniors and super-seniors.

Some of the shuffling was due to necessity; Berry started over Anderson on Saturday because Anderson was out for the game due to illness. But Anderson has struggled at times, giving Berry an opportunity to earn more time at corner.

"Throughout the week, it was a battle between me and BJ Anderson," Berry said. "But by the end of the week, it was my chance to step up. And it was exciting. I just wanted to go out there and play freely. I felt good being out there and yeah, I had a lot of fun."

