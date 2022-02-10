Why Cincinnati Bengals will beat Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI

The build-up for the Super Bowl is almost over and the players and coaches will soon be able to settle the outcome of the game on the field.

What will that outcome be?

Many NFL writers and analysts expect the Cincinnati Bengals to defeat the Los Angeles Rams in Sunday's game in Los Angeles.

They explain why in their predictions for Super Bowl LVI.

More: Why Los Angeles Rams will beat Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI

CBS Sports: Bengals 27, Rams 24

John Breech writes: "The Bengals are the underdog in this game, which might actually be a good thing, because underdogs are on a roll in the Super Bowl. Since 2010, underdogs of three or more points are 5-1 in the Super Bowl with the only loss coming from a Falcons team that BLEW A 28-3 LEAD (I am required by law to mention that blown lead in every Super Bowl pick I make for the rest of time). I think this game ends in one of two ways: Either the Bengals win a close one in the fourth quarter or this turns into a replay of last year's Super Bowl where one team's quarterback gets so dominated by the other team's defense that it turns into a blowout. I'm going with option A."

NFL.com: Bengals 24, Rams 21

Joe Thomas writes: "Joe Cool Burrow is the difference in a close game. He leads his team down the field to set up the winning field goal, giving the franchise its first Super Bowl win."

Story continues

Super Bowl 56 preview:

CBS Sports: Bengals 31, Rams 30

Pete Prisco writes: "I see a lot of points in this one. Both teams can score. Both quarterbacks are capable of putting their teams on their right arms and letting it rip. In the end, I am going to go with Burrow to outplay Stafford to get his first ring in what will truly be an amazing ending to their season. Burrow will drive the Bengals to a game-winning field goal by Evan McPherson in the closing seconds as the theme of the playoffs continues. From two wins two years ago to Super Bowl champs? There is hope for all."

NFL.com: Bengals 24, Rams 21

Judy Battista writes: "The Bengals beat the AFC's No. 1 seed and the "best" team in the league. They are battle-tested, well-balanced and have the feel of a team of destiny. And I'm spooked by the lulls the Rams have gone through in their playoff games."

More: Super Bowl LVI facts: How to sound smart for Los Angeles Rams vs. Cincinnati Bengals game

Sporting News: Bengals 30, Rams 27

Vinnie Iyer writes: "Although it would a nice story for Stafford to win a Super Bowl right after his 34th birthday in his first season with the Rams after all those fruitless years with the Lions, the NFL is a league tilting toward the AFC's young guns with the sun setting for the GOAT now in the NFC, Tom Brady. Mahomes has a ring. Josh Allen and Justin Herbert might get into the mix very soon. Burrow, only two years removed from his Heisman and national title turn at LSU, has the old-school cool swagger tied to Super Bowl Joes of the past (Namath, Montana). At 25, he looks like he's been in the league for a long time. The Rams have a solid defense, but they have enough holes to exploit for Burrow to outduel Stafford, setting up McPherson for the game-winner late (again)."

NFL.com: Bengals 31, Rams 30

Marc Ross writes: "The young, talented Bengals have arrived sooner than anyone expected, and they have the attitude and magic working in their favor. Joe Burrow has been on a historic run since his final season at LSU, and it continues as he leads the Bengals to victory, becoming the first player to win the Heisman Trophy, a national championship and a Super Bowl."

More: Super Bowl LVI: Los Angeles Rams vs. Cincinnati Bengals includes Arizona connections

Many NFL writers and analysts think that the Cincinnati Bengals will beat the Los Angeles Rams in the Super Bowl in large part because of Joe Burrow.

ESPN: Take the Bengals vs. Rams

Ben Baby writes: "Throughout the season, Cincinnati’s players and coaches kept saying there was something special about this year’s team. On paper, the Rams seem like a very daunting matchup. But maybe it’s time to believe what the Bengals have been telling us."

NFL.com: Bengals 27, Rams 24

Ali Bhanpuri writes: "Burrow dissects the Rams' secondary with patience, pinpoint passes and efficient scrambles, mitigating L.A.'s relentless pass rushers and earning the Bengals their first Super Bowl title. Hollywood's upstaged old guard ushers in a new generation of unapologetically cool cats."

More: Arizona Cardinals in 2023 Super Bowl at State Farm Stadium: Could it actually happen?

Fansided: Take the Bengals money line vs. Rams

Peter Dewey writes: "Cincinnati has gone 6-1 ATS the spread as a road underdog this season, and it has upset the Tennessee Titans and Kansas City Chiefs on this playoff run. Joe Burrow and the Bengals have plenty of weapons to compete with Matthew Stafford, Cooper Kupp and Odell Beckham Jr., and they came into the AFC title game with the fifth fewest rushing yards allowed this season. The Rams defense is a force to be reckoned with, ranking ninth in the NFL in opponent yards per play, but Burrow and the Bengals have just looked too good the past few weeks for me not to ride with them again."

National Football Post: Go with the Bengals against Rams

Brad Gagnon writes: "In games started and finished by Joe Burrow the last two seasons, the Bengals have lost by more than five points just four times. Three of those losses came within the division. And Burrow’s Bengals didn’t lose by more than a field goal away from home throughout the 2021 campaign. Cincinnati also has nothing to lose, while this is the culmination of a huge gamble for the hometown Rams."

Reach Jeremy Cluff at jeremy.cluff@arizonarepublic.com. Follow him on Twitter @Jeremy_Cluff.

Support local journalism: Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Super Bowl LVI: Why Cincinnati Bengals will beat Los Angeles Rams