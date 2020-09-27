Why Christin Stewart's struggles with Detroit Tigers is a sign of a bigger problem

Detroit Tigers outfielder Christin Stewart finally got chased down.

By Daz Cameron, the team's seventh-best prospect, according to MLB Pipeline.

Riley Greene, ranked No. 2, is coming next. Parker Meadows, as well. And in a few years, Daniel Cabrera. Meadows is 13th among Tigers' prospects; Cabrera is No. 11 as the No. 62 overall pick in this year's draft from LSU.

Perhaps Stewart, 26, should've seen this coming.

Maybe he always knew.

After all, he once did the chasing: As the Tigers' third-best prospect (in 2016), he pounded home runs at the minor-league level: 30 in 2016, 28 in 2017 and 25 in 2018. His projected value encouraged the tryouts and subsequent disposals of Steven Moya and Mike Gerber.

For subscribers: Making the case for Detroit Tigers' Willi Castro as AL Rookie of the Year

View photos Detroit Tigers' Christin Stewart is congratulated by teammates after hitting a homerun in the fifth inning of the team's baseball game against the Cleveland Indians, Friday, June 21, 2019, in Cleveland. More

"The thing about him, obviously, he's gonna hit," general manager Al Avila said about Stewart on July 21, at the end of summer camp. "He's swinging the bat very well right now, so he's going to get his opportunity to see what he can do. Right now, he's put himself in a good position."

It was one he couldn't capitalize on in 2019, with a .233 average and 10 homers in 104 games, or in 2020, with a .172 average and three homers in 35 games. His distasteful numbers brought a demotion Sept. 9 to the alternate training site in Toledo.

That move speaks to a bigger organizational problem: Stewart is a symptom of the disease that afflicted the Tigers' farm system for years, resulting in struggles at the major-league level in 2020.

Now, he's not the only one — the 2020 numbers for right-handers Beau Burrows and Kyle Funkhouser, reliever Joe Jimenez and outfielder Derek Hill have been similarly disappointing. In 2016, they, along with Stewart, were five of the team's top six prospects. (Right-hander Matt Manning, who was shut down at the alternate training site with an arm strain in late August, was No. 1 even then.)

To be fair, the Tigers' system wasn't well-regarded in 2016. Manning was the only Tigers prospect to show up in MLB Pipeline's top 100 players. (No. 100 in that ranking, Jeimer Candelario, would join the organization in 2017.) Still, players further down the rankings from that year — Harrison Bader, Mike Soroka and Matt Chapman, to name a few — have made an impact recently.

Four years later, the Tigers are still waiting for these homegrown players to produce.

[ Detroit Tigers' Daz Cameron struggles with his helmet, but wants 'to show I can belong' ]

Simmering Stew

"You hit 30 home runs, you become a hell of a left fielder," interim manager Lloyd McClendon said Friday, shortly after Stewart returned to the active roster for the final three games. "Hopefully, he swings it well for us."

But let's be realistic.

This might be Stewart's last chance, a few games to finish this season, followed by a spring training tryout. By that point, if he can't turn things around, the starting outfield may already be filled: Cameron, JaCoby Jones and Victor Reyes. Not to mention Greene or a potential veteran free agent (just as the Tigers signed Cameron Maybin before this season).

[ Miguel Cabrera speaks: Detroit Tigers 'really close' to contending again ]

"I know what type of player I am," Stewart said Friday. "I know what I can do out there on the field. I've done it before, just have to do it here. When it happens, it's going to be a beautiful thing. I'm just really excited to be able to do what I did in the past now."

It's a familiar statement, with little to back it up. He set the tone with two homers in 17 games as a September 2018 addition, with 10 walks to soften the blow of 13 strikeouts. But 2019 brought just 34 walks and 103 strikeouts, and 2020 was worse, with five walks and 27 whiffs.

Story continues