Why Christian Pulisic’s impressive Chelsea hat-trick probably shouldn’t have happened

Christian Pulisic scored a perfect hat-trick but did he do it by going against his manager's instructions?

Frank Lampard told his post-match press conference that Christian Pulisic’s staggered integration to his Chelsea first team is deliberate, after the American produced a match-winning performance – including a ‘perfect’ hat-trick – against Burnley on Saturday evening.

Pulisic was all-action, driving towards goal at pace and cutting in from a wide left starting position to take advantage of clumsy Burnley players caught in possession. The devastating way he burst beyond defenders was reminiscent of Eden Hazard at times and there were other similarities too – and not all were good.

Though it sounds daft to suggest Pulisic's hat-trick was fortuitous, it’s difficult to tell whether Pulisic found himself in those goalscoring positions because the manager’s instructions facilitated it, or because Pulisic naturally followed the ball and effectively assigned himself a free role. Although the goals were expertly converted in lethal counter-attacks (and a corner), if Pulisic had been positionally disciplined and stuck to his supposed left wing role, the overloads created by his wandering wouldn't have existed in the first place.

Chelsea's average position map had Pulisic as the most advanced central striker during the first half.

Pulisic (22) had so many touches of the ball in advanced central areas that his position was closer to striker than left winger

Pulisic's position is relevant because of the way the game played out – Lampard's 4-2-3-1/4-3-3 had accidentally become a lop-sided 4-2-2-2 in possession with Pulisic’s first-half individual touch map that of a player with freedom to roam.

Pulisic's touch map in first half

This is something Hazard used to do a lot and can be detrimental to the team, pushing fellow forwards out of the way to accommodate his own attacking desires and leaving the space wide and behind vulnerable to counters. Did Lampard really gift Pulisic, a player who has had to work to break into the team this season, the amount of freedom he took?

More likely is that, desperate to impress, Pulisic went hunting for the ball and found himself in possession in dangerous areas as a result. With Marcos Alonso providing cover on the left flank, this resulted in Pulisic turning up in areas he probably shouldn’t have been in to give Chelsea overloads against Burnley.

It was exactly this chaotic positioning that facilitated Chelsea’s first goal. A throw-in on the right wing had nearly every Chelsea player in the same vertical strip of the pitch.

Chelsea have an incredibly narrow shape from a throw-in on the right

Pulisic wandered from wide left to join in, received the throw but couldn't control it.

Pulisic receives the ball

Jeff Hendrick headed back to Matt Lowton. Pulisic followed and pressed.

Pulisic closes Lowton down

As the left winger, Pulisic should be nowhere near this ball. Instead, he is close enough to make the tackle. A burst of pace later and he had James Tarkowski one-v-one on the edge of the area.

Pulisic goes past Tarkowski to score

Pulisic does a stepover, takes the ball wide, and finishes low across the goalkeeper.

The second goal was another created through Chelsea's narrow shape. Mount and Willian try to intercept the same pass.

Willian and Mount both try to shut down the same pass

Willian cuts it out, the ball bounces loose and Pulisic picks it up.

Pulisic charges through the middle

He drives towards goal, Abraham pulls out wide to create space, Pulisic comes onto his right foot and again finishes low across the goalkeeper.

Pulisic shoots from 20 yards and scores

Pulisic's movement through the centre meant Burnley's right-back Lowton was defending against a ghost, Abraham's run took Ashley Westwood (a midfielder pulled into centre-back) out of action, while the overload of Willian and Mount on the right against Ben Mee dragged the defender wide and created the shooting opportunity for Pulisic.

Marcos Alonso, who did his best to catch up with play for the second goal, may be the key to this tactic working going forward. That is, of course, if it is a deliberate tactic to heavily overload one wing without a free man on the other.

Alonso supported Hazard's free-roaming in the past by overlapping on the left and naturally adopts advanced positions to allow wide players to move inside the pitch. In rapid counter-attacks like the ones Pulisic scored it's not really possible, but in approach play he was often wide of Pulisic to allow those darting runs.

Alonso and Pulisic combine on the left

Cesar Azpilicueta is a less adventurous full-back on the opposite flank, and perhaps this is why Willian's touch map was more in tune with a right winger, closer to the touchline as a result of being the designated wide player on that side.

Willian's touches were predominately on the right wing

Lampard wants his wide players to cut onto their stronger foot to shoot – his Derby team did it too – but an attacking team needs width and depth to create space to score.

Pulisic's position shifted Mount further to the right, which forced Willian even closer to the wing. Conversely, perhaps Pulisic only drifted into those positions because Mount had moved close to Willian, creating the room for Pulisic to occupy in the first place.

While it sounds ridiculous to suggest someone scoring a hat-trick has done something undesirable to their manager, had Burnley been able to shift the ball across, they would have found Alonso completely isolated and vulnerable to simple two vs one situations. To deal with this, Chelsea's midfield would have had to split and stretch to cover, leaving the centre of the pitch exposed too.

Against a team who excel in transition like Liverpool or Wolves, this could have had devastating consequences – but it was Burnley, another reason this may well have been a genius Lampard tactical ploy. It’s unlikely to be coincidental that Pulisic stayed mostly on the left channel in the second half, before being moved across to the right wing later as Chelsea made substitutes.

“I know what a good player he is, I see that close hand,” Lampard said of Pulisic after the match. “There are things he needs to learn and improve because he’s just turned 21 and it’s the same as all the other young players, so there are things he’s going to work on and he knows I’m driving that daily in training. The way he’s trained in the last few weeks and the impact he’s had in training, he’s said to everyone ‘here I am’ and shown what talent he does have."

Lampard appears to embrace unpredictability far more than the rigid, position-focused approach of Maurizio Sarri but Pulisic must really be regarded in high esteem if he was allowed to wander as much as he did in the first half.

The calibre of players allowed to roam from a fixed position is quite high: Lionel Messi does it from the right, Eden Hazard does it from the left, Jose Mourinho had to build his Real Madrid team specifically to allow for Cristiano Ronaldo’s defensive deficiencies.

Pulisic is an exciting player and scored a match winning hat-trick but were he following tactical instructions to the letter, might not have been in position to do so. Lampard's success thus far may owe much to creating an environment that rewards spontaneity rather than one where the system is king.

Only Lampard's staff know whether this happened on purpose, but the important thing is that Chelsea now know when Pulisic does ad-lib lines from a script with plenty of room for improvisation, he is capable of performing a starring role.